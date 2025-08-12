0

Bargain Roundup: Big W is clearing out a bunch of Switch titles

by Daniel VuckovicAugust 12, 2025

Big W has swung the axe, and a bunch of original Nintendo Switch titles have hit clearance pricing. Some of these have been hanging around for a while, but there are also some newer titles at the cheapest prices we’ve seen. Keep in mind that these are clearance prices and stock will vary, so depending on your location they may not appear on the Big W website.

Our table doesn’t include everything, and the list seems to be changing throughout the day so head to the website for the latest.

It’s also likely that most of these titles are, or soon will be, out of print—so if you’re on the fence, now’s the time to jump in.

Game NameCurrent PriceFormer Price 
Wild Card Football$19.00$59.0067.80%
Samba de Amigo: Party Central$20.00$49.0059.18%
Instant Sports Summer Games (Code in Box)$12.00$29.0058.62%
30 in 1 Game Collection Vol 1 (Code in Box)$12.00$29.0058.62%
Sonic Origins Plus$25.00$59.0057.63%
Two Point Campus$25.00$59.0057.63%
L.O.L. Surprise! Roller Dreams Racing$25.00$59.0057.63%
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Cowabunga Collection$25.00$59.0057.63%
Naruto X Boruto Ultimate Ninja Storm Connections$25.00$59.0057.63%
Lets Sing ABBA 2 Mic Pack$29.00$59.0050.85%
Dolphin Spirit Ocean Mission$29.00$59.0050.85%
My Little Pony: A Zephyr Heights Mystery$29.00$59.0050.85%
Arsene Lupin: Once A Thief$29.00$59.0050.85%
EA Sports FC 25$39.00$79.0050.63%
COLORS LIVE$49.00$99.0050.51%
Impossible Mission$10.00$20.0050.00%
Robbie Swifthand & the Orb of Mysteries$10.00$20.0050.00%
Worbital$10.00$20.0050.00%
Temtem$25.00$49.0048.98%
MONOPOLY$20.00$39.0048.72%
Fantasy Friends (Code in Box)$15.00$29.0048.28%
Drawn To Life Two Realms (Code In Box)$15.00$29.0048.28%
Batman Arkham Trilogy$49.00$89.0044.94%
Oddworld: Soulstorm$39.00$69.0043.48%
SIFU Vengeance Edition$39.00$69.0043.48%
UFO Robot Grendizer$39.00$69.0043.48%
TinTin Reporter: Cigars of the Pharaoh – Limited Edition$39.00$69.0043.48%
Smurfs Adventure 2: The Prisoner of the Green Stone$39.00$69.0043.48%
Agatha Christie: Murder on the Orient Express Deluxe Edition$39.00$69.0043.48%
Crash Bandicoot N-Sane Trilogy$39.00$69.0043.48%
Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled$39.00$69.0043.48%
Warshmallows$12.00$20.0040.00%
Fantasy Friends Under the Sea$12.00$20.0040.00%
Hotel Transylvania 3 Monsters Overboard (Code in Box)$12.00$20.0040.00%
Fruitfall Crush$12.00$20.0040.00%
L.O.L Surprise! B.B.s Born to Travel$12.00$20.0040.00%
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredders Revenge Anniversary Edition$29.00$49.0040.82%
Wildermyth$29.00$49.0040.82%
Let’s Sing 2025$29.00$49.0040.82%
KeyWe$30.00$49.0038.78%
Lunar Lander: Beyond$30.00$49.0038.78%
Yu-Gi-Oh! Early Days Collection$49.00$79.0037.97%
Disney Magical World 2: Enchanted Edition$49.00$79.0037.97%
Jujutsu Kaisen Cursed Clash$49.00$79.0037.97%
SEGA Mega Drive Classics (Code in Box)$15.00$24.0037.50%
Rayman Legends Definitive Edition (Code In Box)$12.00$19.0036.84%
TY The Tasmanian Tiger$25.00$39.0035.90%
Cars 3 Driven To Win$25.00$39.0035.90%
My Universe My Baby (Code in Box)$19.00$29.0034.48%
Shin Megami Tensei V: Vengeance$59.00$89.0033.71%
Sonic Superstars$59.00$89.0033.71%
Hello Kitty Island Adventure: Deluxe Edition$59.00$89.0033.71%
RollerCoaster Tycoon Classic$39.00$59.0033.90%
Transformers Earth Spark Expedition$39.00$59.0033.90%
TY the Tasmanian Tiger: Bush Rescue Bundle$39.00$59.0033.90%
Agatha Christie Hercule Poirot (The London Case)$39.00$59.0033.90%
Two Point Hospital: Jumbo Edition$39.00$59.0033.90%
Totally Spies: Cyber Mission$39.00$59.0033.90%
Super Monkey Ball Banana Mania$20.00$29.0031.03%
Rayman Legends Definitive Edition$20.00$29.0031.03%
Jumanji: The Video Game$20.00$29.0031.03%
Horse Tales – Emerald Valley Ranch$20.00$29.0031.03%
Garfield Lasagna Party$20.00$29.0031.03%
Fortnite Anime Legends$20.00$29.0031.03%
Joe and Mac Limited Edition$20.00$29.0031.03%
Matchpoint: Tennis Championships$20.00$29.0031.03%
Smurfs Karting$20.00$29.0031.03%
Sonic Forces Digital Code$20.00$29.0031.03%
XIII$20.00$29.0031.03%
Are You Smarter Than A 5th Grader$20.00$29.0031.03%
Bayonetta 3$49.00$69.0028.99%
Super Mario Party$49.00$69.0028.99%
Super Mario Maker 2$49.00$69.0028.99%
Xenoblade Chronicles 3$49.00$69.0028.99%
Another Code: Recollection$49.00$69.0028.99%
Suikoden I & II HD Remaster Day 1 Edition$49.00$69.0028.99%
Farming Simulator 20$49.00$69.0028.99%
Bayonetta Origins: Cereza and the Lost Demon$49.00$69.0028.99%
Constructor Plus$15.00$20.0025.00%
Summer Games Challenge (Code in Box)$15.00$20.0025.00%
Vegas Party (Code in Box)$15.00$20.0025.00%
Pokken Tournament DX$59.00$79.0025.32%
CLEARANCE$59.00$79.0025.32%
CLEARANCE$59.00$79.0025.32%
Nickelodeon All Star Brawl 2$29.00$39.0025.64%
EA Sports FC 24$29.00$39.0025.64%
Hasbro Game Night$30.00$39.0023.08%
Alfred Hitchcock Vertigo$30.00$39.0023.08%
Baby Shark Sing & Swim Party$30.00$39.0023.08%
Big Rumble Boxing Creed Champions$30.00$39.0023.08%
Just Dance 2022$30.00$39.0023.08%
Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle$30.00$39.0023.08%
LEGO Worlds$30.00$39.0023.08%
LEGO Marvel Super Heroes 2$30.00$39.0023.08%
FIFA 23 Legacy Edition$30.00$39.0023.08%
Dreamworks All Star Kart Racing$30.00$39.0023.08%
LEGO DC Super Villains$30.00$39.0023.08%
Assassin’s Creed The Ezio Collection$30.00$39.0023.08%
Race with Ryan – BIG W Exclusive$30.00$39.0023.08%
Smurf Mission Vileaf$30.00$39.0023.08%
Autonauts$30.00$39.0023.08%
Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 – The Official Video Game$30.00$39.0023.08%
LEGO 2K Drive (Code in Box)$30.00$39.0023.08%
LEGO City Undercover$30.00$39.0023.08%
Immortals Fenyx Rising$30.00$39.0023.08%
Immortals Fenyx Rising Code In Box$15.00$19.0021.05%
Mortal Kombat 1$39.00$49.0020.41%
Let’s Get Fit$39.00$49.0020.41%
Goat Simulator 3$39.00$49.0020.41%
Slave Zero X**$39.00$49.0020.41%
SpongeBob SquarePants: Battle for Bikini Bottom – Rehydrated$39.00$49.0020.41%
Metroid Prime Remastered$39.00$49.0020.41%
Dragon Ball Fighter Z$39.00$49.0020.41%
Dino Ranch$39.00$49.0020.41%
Let’s Sing 2024$39.00$49.0020.41%
South Park: Snow Day!$39.00$49.0020.41%
AEW: Fight Forever$39.00$49.0020.41%
Bratz: Flaunt Your Fashion Complete Edition$39.00$49.0020.41%
Tomb Raider I-III Remastered$39.00$49.0020.41%
Cooking Mama: Cookstar$30.00$35.0014.29%
My Universe My Baby Dragon$49.00$59.0016.95%
Outward (Definitive Edition)**$49.00$59.0016.95%
Captain Toad Treasure Tracker$49.00$59.0016.95%
Emio – The Smiling Man: Famicom Detective Club$49.00$59.0016.95%
Detective Pikachu Returns$49.00$59.0016.95%
Spongebob Squarepants Cosmic Shake$49.00$59.0016.95%
WarioWare: Move It$49.00$59.0016.95%
Barbie Project Friendship$49.00$59.0016.95%
Red Dead Redemption$49.00$59.0016.95%
Saints Row: IV Re-Elected$49.00$59.0016.95%
Survivor Castaway Island$49.00$59.0016.95%
Chocobo GP$49.00$59.0016.95%
Hotshot Racing$49.00$59.0016.95%
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga$49.00$59.0016.95%
Octopath Traveler II$49.00$59.0016.95%
Inspector Gadget Mad Time Party$49.00$59.0016.95%
Expeditions: A Mudrunner Game$49.00$59.0016.95%
Equestrian Training$49.00$59.0016.95%
Pikmin 1 +2$49.00$59.0016.95%
Jurassic Park Classic Games Collection$49.00$59.0016.95%
Super Bomberman R2$59.00$69.0014.49%
Mario Tennis Aces$59.00$69.0014.49%
Triangle Strategy$59.00$69.0014.49%
UNO Legacy Edition (Code in Box)$25.00$29.0013.79%
Spongebob Squarepants: Battle for Bikini Bottom – Rehydrated (Code in Box)$25.00$29.0013.79%
My Riding Stables Life With Horses (Code in Box)$15.00$20.0025.00%

