Bargain Roundup: Amazon Prime Day 2020 Nintendo Deals
Amazon’s massive Prime Day is on again, a little later this year and again over two days.
If you’re new to Prime Days then there’s a couple of things to know. Firstly there’s a whole bunch of deals that will be live right away and over the whole two days. Then there will be lightning deals and deals rolling out over the two days. We’ll keep this article up to date, but for the good ones we’ll be tweeting them out.
If you’re not an Amazon Prime member then you’ll need to sign up for a 30-day trial at least to participate.
Last year there wasn’t a tonne of deals, and most of it happened pretty early in the first day, however the biggest rule of Prime Day you should wait if something isn’t a lightning deal, it might be later. Not everything will be live right away either.
Day 1 Deals (so far)
Nintendo Switch Hardware
- Nintendo Switch console (Neon) – $399 ⚡️
- Get a Nintendo Switch console + Minecraft for $409 – This link only must be bought in a single order.
- Not really a deal but they have the Animal Crossing console in stock – $469
- Nintendo Switch Pro Controller – $67.15 ⚡️
- Nintendo Switch Lite – $239 ⚡️
Nintendo Switch Games
- The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening – $58 ⚡️
Super Mario Odyssey – $55 ⚡️
- Super Mario Party – $55 ⚡️
- Joy-Con Sets multiple colours – $102 ⚡️
Animal Crossing: New Horizons – $49 was $79.95 ⚡️ Super Smash Bros. Ultimate – $49 was $89.95 ⚡️
- Astral Chain – $54.40 was $79.95 ⚡️
- Tokyo Mirage Sessions FE Encore – $50.96 was $79.95 ⚡️
- Pokémon Sword – $49 was $79.95
- Pokémon Shield – $49 was $79.95
- Pokémon Let’s Go Eevee – $49 was $79.95
Pokémon Let’s Go Pikachu – $49 was $79.95
- Pokémon Mystery Dungeon Rescue Team DX – $49 was $79.95
10% off Games Below
- Overcooked 2 – $39.29 was $59.95
- Moving Out – $44.10 was $69.95
- Assassins Creed 3 Remastered – $26.10 was $49.95
15% off Games Below
- The Elder Scrolls V Skyrim – $58.65 was $79.95
- Little Friends: Dogs and Cats – $50.15
- The Outer Worlds – $50.15
- Bioshock Collection – $49.30
- Borderlands Legendary Collection – $49.30
- Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus – $42.45
- Two Point Hospital – $40.75 was $59.95
- LEGO Jurassic World – $40.72 was $59.95
- Mortal Kombat 11 – $41.65 was $79.95
- Darksiders Genesis – $35.64
- Lego Marvel Superheroes 2 – $33.15 was $49.95
- Lego Incredibles – $33.15 was $49.95
- Sonic Mania Plus – $33.15
- Lego DC Supervillains – $33.15 was $89.95
- Lego Harry Potter Collection – $33.15 was $59.95
- Assassin’s Creed Rebel Edition – $33.15 was $79.95
When a game is a % off, it’ll only show the discount in the cart and only when one game is in the cart.
Memory Cards
Sandisk Ultra Micro SDXC 32gb – $7 was $12.10
Sandisk Ultra Micro SDXC 64gb – $14 was $28.60
Sandisk Ultra Micro SDXC 128gb – $19.50 was $41.80
Sandisk Ultra Micro SDXC 200gb – $29.00 was $64.90
Sandisk Ultra Micro SDXC 400gb – $62.00 was $163.90
Switch Accessories
Corsair Virtuoso 7.1 headset – $263.20 was $329
- Nintendo Switch Carry Case and Screen Protector – $24.60 was $29
- Hori Screen Protector Filter – $13.57 was $15.97
Prices were correct at time of publishing, as stock sells out Amazon wil put prices up or remove them from sale.
Links in this article are affiliate links, and any products purchased via them will support the website. Links are offered up based on what we think are good deals and not influenced by any publisher, developer or manufacturer.
Leave a Response