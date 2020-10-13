Bargain Roundup: Amazon Prime Day 2020 Nintendo Deals

Amazon’s massive Prime Day is on again, a little later this year and again over two days.

If you’re new to Prime Days then there’s a couple of things to know. Firstly there’s a whole bunch of deals that will be live right away and over the whole two days. Then there will be lightning deals and deals rolling out over the two days. We’ll keep this article up to date, but for the good ones we’ll be tweeting them out.

If you’re not an Amazon Prime member then you’ll need to sign up for a 30-day trial at least to participate.

Last year there wasn’t a tonne of deals, and most of it happened pretty early in the first day, however the biggest rule of Prime Day you should wait if something isn’t a lightning deal, it might be later. Not everything will be live right away either.

Day 1 Deals (so far)

Nintendo Switch Hardware

Nintendo Switch console (Neon) – $399 ⚡️

Get a Nintendo Switch console + Minecraft for $409 – This link only must be bought in a single order.

– This link only must be bought in a single order. Not really a deal but they have the Animal Crossing console in stock – $469

Nintendo Switch Pro Controller – $67.15 ⚡️

Nintendo Switch Lite – $239 ⚡️

Nintendo Switch Games

The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening – $58 ⚡️

Super Mario Odyssey – $55 ⚡️

Super Mario Party – $55 ⚡️

Joy-Con Sets multiple colours – $102 ⚡️

10% off Games Below

15% off Games Below

When a game is a % off, it’ll only show the discount in the cart and only when one game is in the cart.

Memory Cards

Sandisk Ultra Micro SDXC 32gb – $7 was $12.10

Sandisk Ultra Micro SDXC 64gb – $14 was $28.60

Sandisk Ultra Micro SDXC 128gb – $19.50 was $41.80

Sandisk Ultra Micro SDXC 200gb – $29.00 was $64.90

Sandisk Ultra Micro SDXC 400gb – $62.00 was $163.90

Switch Accessories

Prices were correct at time of publishing, as stock sells out Amazon wil put prices up or remove them from sale.

Links in this article are affiliate links, and any products purchased via them will support the website. Links are offered up based on what we think are good deals and not influenced by any publisher, developer or manufacturer.