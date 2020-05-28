Bargain Roundup: Amazon has a small amount of Switch games on sale
Everyone has a sale at the moment, and nearly everyone is matching each other. Amazon is the same for the majority of games, but they also have a bunch of games cheaper than anywhere else. If you’ve got Prime, it might also help you save on shipping prices or avoid a trip to the shop.
Here’s what we’ve found.
Cheaper than others
- Assassin’s Creed: Rebel Edition – $49
- Cities Skylines – $35
- Darksiders Genesis – $39
- Hasbro Game Night – $29
- Just Dance 2020 – $39
- LEGO Jurassic World – $35
- Marvel Ultimate Alliance 3 The Black Order – $58
- Monster Jam Steel Titans – $35
- Mortal Kombat 11 – $35
- Saints Row: The Third – $35
- Super Mario Maker 2 (without NSO) – $58
Matching EB Games
- Bayonetta 2 – $59
- Civilization VI – $49 (is frequently cheaper than this on Amazon)
- Daemon X Machina Orbital Limited Edition – $89
- FIFA 20 – $29
- Metro Redux – $49
- SNK Heroines: Tag Team Frenzy – $19
