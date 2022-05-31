Bargain Roundup: All the Nintendo Switch deals in EB Game’s Mid-Year Sale

If you went into an EB Games or on their website in the last week you’ll have noticed something odd – there wasn’t a sale on. All that changes today with EB now starting to list games and accessories for their Mid-Year Sale which starts on Friday.

So before all the good stuff gets gone, we’ve got a list of everything Switch on sale. Just keep in mind this sale officially starts on Friday, so your local store might not have these just yet.

Games

50% off Discounts

Rest of discounts

Controllers

Headsets