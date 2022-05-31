Bargain Roundup: All the Nintendo Switch deals in EB Game’s Mid-Year Sale
If you went into an EB Games or on their website in the last week you’ll have noticed something odd – there wasn’t a sale on. All that changes today with EB now starting to list games and accessories for their Mid-Year Sale which starts on Friday.
So before all the good stuff gets gone, we’ve got a list of everything Switch on sale. Just keep in mind this sale officially starts on Friday, so your local store might not have these just yet.
Games
50% off Discounts
|Was
|Now
|Balan Wonderworld
|$9.95
|$4.98
|Immortals Fenyx Rising
|$49.95
|$24.98
|Monopoly Madness
|$49.95
|$24.98
|Need for Speed: Hot Pursuit Remastered
|$59.95
|$29.98
|Dragons Dawn of New Riders
|$59.95
|$29.98
|Fast & Furious: Spy Racers Rise of SH1FT3R
|$69.95
|$34.98
|Paw Patrol: Adventure City Calls
|$69.95
|$34.98
|Just Dance 2022
|$79.95
|$39.98
|Just Dance 2021
|$79.95
|$39.98
|Subnautica + Subnautica: Below Zero
|$99.95
|$49.98
|Family Trainer Bundle
|$109.95
|$54.98
|Marsupilami: Hoobadventure Collector’s Edition
|$129.95
|$64.98
Rest of discounts
Controllers
Headsets
|Was
|Now
|Stealth Wired Red & Blue Gaming Headset for Nintendo Switch
|$59.95
|$28.00
|Stealth Premium Travel Kit for Nintendo Switch – Wired Gaming Headset & Travel Case
|$59.95
|$28.00
|RIG 300HN Gaming Headset
|$59.95
|$36.00
|Nintendo Switch PDP Gaming LVL40 Wired Stereo Headset – Colour Block
|$54.95
|$47.00
|Turtle Beach Recon 70N Gaming Headset
|$59.95
|$47.00
|PDP Gaming LVL 40 Wired Stereo Headset – Blue/Green
|$54.95
|$47.00
|Turtle Beach Recon 70 Arctic Camo Headset
|$59.95
|$47.00
|Atrix E-Series Pro Black Wireless Headset
|$139.95
|$88.00
