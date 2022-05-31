2814
0

Bargain Roundup: All the Nintendo Switch deals in EB Game’s Mid-Year Sale

by Team VooksMay 31, 2022

If you went into an EB Games or on their website in the last week you’ll have noticed something odd – there wasn’t a sale on. All that changes today with EB now starting to list games and accessories for their Mid-Year Sale which starts on Friday.

So before all the good stuff gets gone, we’ve got a list of everything Switch on sale. Just keep in mind this sale officially starts on Friday, so your local store might not have these just yet.

Games

50% off Discounts

WasNow
Balan Wonderworld$9.95$4.98
Immortals Fenyx Rising$49.95$24.98
Monopoly Madness$49.95$24.98
Need for Speed: Hot Pursuit Remastered$59.95$29.98
Dragons Dawn of New Riders$59.95$29.98
Fast & Furious: Spy Racers Rise of SH1FT3R$69.95$34.98
Paw Patrol: Adventure City Calls$69.95$34.98
Just Dance 2022$79.95$39.98
Just Dance 2021$79.95$39.98
Subnautica + Subnautica: Below Zero$99.95$49.98
Family Trainer Bundle$109.95$54.98
Marsupilami: Hoobadventure Collector’s Edition$129.95$64.98

Rest of discounts

WasNow
Oddworld: Stranger’s Wrath$19.95$9.00
Rustler$29.95$9.00
Deadly Premonition 2: A Blessing in Disguise$19.95$9.00
Professor Rubik’s Brain Fitness$29.95$9.00
Monster Harvest$29.95$23.00
Agatha Christie – Hercule Poirot: The First Cases$59.95$23.00
FIFA 22 Legacy Edition$39.95$28.00
Rayman Legends Definitive Edition$39.95$28.00
Blaze and The Monster Machines: Axle City Racers$69.95$28.00
King’s Bounty II Day One Edition$49.95$28.00
Disgaea 6: Defiance of Destiny$49.95$28.00
Cris Tales$39.95$28.00
Kingdoms of Amalur: Re-Reckoning$39.95$28.00
Fantasy Friends Under the Sea$49.95$28.00
Overcooked 2$59.95$28.00
Sonic Forces$59.95$36.00
Sonic Mania Plus$49.95$36.00
LEGO Marvel Super Heroes 2$49.95$36.00
Assassin’s Creed: Rebel Edition$49.95$36.00
Mortal Kombat 11$49.95$36.00
LEGO Harry Potter Collection$59.95$36.00
Lego Marvel Super Heroes$59.95$36.00
Star Wars: Jedi Knight Collection$49.95$36.00
LEGO Jurassic World$59.95$36.00
Monster Jam: Steel Titans 2$59.95$36.00
Jumanji: The Video Game$49.95$36.00
Untitled Goose Game Physical Edition$59.95$36.00
Star Wars Racer & Commando Combo$49.95$36.00
My Universe: Pet Clinic Cats & Dogs$49.95$36.00
LEGO The Incredibles$49.95$36.00
Spongebob Squarepants: Battle for Bikini Bottom – Rehydrated$49.95$36.00
LEGO DC Super Villains$49.95$36.00
NBA 2K22$59.95$36.00
30 in 1 Game Collection Vol 1$49.95$36.00
My Universe: Puppies and Kittens$59.95$36.00
Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle$59.95$36.00
Gear Club Unlimited 2 – Definitive Edition$59.95$36.00
Assassin’s Creed III Remastered$49.95$36.00
Horse Club Adventures$49.95$36.00
House Flipper$49.95$36.00
Surviving the Aftermath – Day One Edition$49.95$36.00
Maneater$59.95$36.00
Spirit of The North$49.95$36.00
The Addams Family: Mansion Mayhem$69.95$36.00
Spirit Lucky’s Big Adventure$69.95$36.00
Destroy All Humans!$49.95$36.00
My Friend Peppa Pig$69.95$36.00
Streets of Rage 4 Anniversary Edition$49.95$36.00
Alex Kidd in Miracle World DX$49.95$36.00
Hasbro Game Night$49.95$36.00
My Universe: Interior Designer$59.95$36.00
TY the Tasmanian Tiger HD$59.95$36.00
Ni no Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom – Prince’s Edition$69.95$36.00
Darksiders III$49.95$36.00
Story of Seasons: Friends of Mineral Town$49.95$36.00
Marsupilami: Hoobadventure Tropical Edition$59.95$36.00
Ori The Collection$79.95$36.00
Gris$59.95$36.00
Carrion$59.95$36.00
My Universe: Doctors and Nurses$59.95$36.00
Paper Mario: The Origami King$59.95$36.00
Equestrian Training$39.95$36.00
KeyWe$49.95$36.00
World War Z$69.95$36.00
Super Monkey Ball Banana Mania Launch Edition$59.95$36.00
Street Outlaws 2: Winner Takes All$69.95$36.00
Astria Ascending$69.95$36.00
Big Rumble Boxing: Creed Champions$49.95$36.00
Samurai Warriors 5$59.95$36.00
Blue Fire$49.95$36.00
Turnip Boy Commits Tax Evasion$49.95$36.00
Greak: Memories of Azur$69.95$36.00
Road 96$49.95$36.00
Persona 5 Strikers$49.95$36.00
No More Heroes 3$59.95$36.00
Cobra Kai$59.95$36.00
Team Sonic Racing$59.95$47.00
Stardew Valley$69.95$47.00
Hot Wheels Unleashed$69.95$47.00
Five Nights at Freddy’s – Help Wanted$59.95$47.00
Farming Simulator 20$69.95$47.00
Cooking Mama: Cookstar$59.95$47.00
Hotel Transylvania: Scary-Tale Adventures$69.95$47.00
Overcooked All You Can Eat$69.95$47.00
Little Nightmares 2$69.95$47.00
Among Us Crewmate Edition$69.95$47.00
The Smurfs: Mission Vileaf Smurftastic Edition$79.95$47.00
Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl$69.95$47.00
Story of Seasons: Pioneers of Olive Town$59.95$47.00
Autobahn Police Simulator 2$59.95$47.00
Cruis’n Blast$59.95$47.00
Life is Strange True Colors$89.95$47.00
Two Point Hospital: JUMBO edition$59.95$47.00
L.O.L. Surprise! Movie Night$79.95$47.00
Disney Classic Games Collection$59.95$47.00
Ryan’s Rescue Squad$69.95$47.00
Grand Mountain Adventure: Wonderlands$59.95$47.00
Dodgeball Academia$59.95$47.00
DOOM Slayers Collection$69.95$47.00
Paw Patrol: Adventure City Calls Bundle$89.95$47.00
Monark Deluxe Edition$89.95$47.00
Knockout Home Fitness$69.95$47.00
Beyond a Steel Sky Day One Edition$79.95$47.00
NERF Legends$69.95$47.00
SnowRunner$59.95$47.00
Bendy and the Ink Machine$59.95$47.00
Crysis Remastered$69.95$47.00
Oddworld Collection$79.95$47.00
Little Friends: Dogs & Cats$69.95$47.00
Sonic Colours Ultimate$59.95$47.00
Gang Beasts$69.95$57.00
The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD$79.95$57.00
Assassin’s Creed The Ezio Collection$79.95$57.00
New Pokemon Snap$79.95$57.00
Pikmin 3 Deluxe$79.95$57.00
Rune Factory 5$89.95$68.00
Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot + A New Power Awakens Set$99.95$68.00
TY the Tasmanian Tiger HD + TY the Tasmanian Tiger 2: Bush Rescue HD Bundle$99.95$68.00
Atelier Sophie 2: The Alchemist of the Mysterious Dream$89.95$68.00
Disney Magical World 2: Enchanted Edition$89.95$68.00
Dynasty Warriors 9 Empires$89.95$68.00
The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt$89.95$77.00
Ring Fit Adventure$124.95$108.00

Controllers

WasNow
Powerwave Switch Joy-con™️ Grips Twin Pack$19.95$15.00
Nintendo Switch – Mario Wheel Accessory$24.95$15.00
Nintendo Switch Joy-Con Comfort Grip$22.95$19.00
Numskull Unicorn USB C LED Charge Cable & Thumb Grips$29.95$19.00
Nintendo Switch Joy-Con Comfort Grip Red$22.95$19.00
Nintendo Switch Joy-Con Comfort Grip – Animal Crossing$24.95$19.00
Rock Candy – Animal Crossing Wired Controller$44.95$28.00
PDP Joy-Con Charging Grip Plus for Nintendo Switch$39.95$28.00
Numskull Nintendo Switch Joy Con Steering Wheel$34.95$28.00
Switch Up Game Enhancer V2.0$49.95$28.00
Powerwave Switch Wireless Keypad$49.95$28.00
PDP Faceoff Deluxe Wired Controller for Nintendo Switch – Blue Camo$54.95$36.00
Nintendo – Mario Faceoff Deluxe+ Audio Wired Controller$54.95$36.00
Faceoff Deluxe+ Audio Wired Controller – Red Camo$54.95$36.00
Rock Candy – Mario Wired Controller$44.95$36.00
Animal Crossing – Tom Nook Faceoff Deluxe+ Audio Wired Controller$54.95$36.00
The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild – Link Faceoff Deluxe+ Audio Wired Controller$54.95$36.00
Super Mario HORIPAD Mini for Nintendo Switch$49.95$36.00
PowerA Pokemon Pop Art Enhanced Wired Controller for Nintendo Switch$54.95$47.00
PowerA Pikachu & Friends Black & Silver Enhanced Wired Controller for Nintendo Switch$54.95$47.00
PowerA Enhanced Wired Controller for Nintendo Switch (Power Up Mario)$54.95$47.00
PowerA Enhanced Wired Controller for Nintendo Switch (Zelda Heroic Link)$54.95$47.00
Nintendo Switch PowerA Wired Enhanced Controller – Animal Crossing Blue$54.95$47.00
Enhanced Wired Controller for Nintendo Switch – Mario White$54.95$47.00
PowerA Nintendo Switch Enhanced Wired Controller – Metroid Dread$54.95$47.00
Hori Split Pad Pro Black Controller$99.95$68.00
8Bitdo Pro2 Bluetooth GamePad Controller Grey Edition$89.95$68.00
8Bitdo SN30 Pro Bluetooth GamePad Controller (G Classic Edition)$79.95$68.00
PowerA – FUSION Pro Wireless Controller for Nintendo Switch – White/Black$169.95$128.00
Mario Kart Racing Wheel Pro Deluxe for Nintendo Switch$199.95$148.00

Headsets

Was Now
Stealth Wired Red & Blue Gaming Headset for Nintendo Switch$59.95$28.00
Stealth Premium Travel Kit for Nintendo Switch – Wired Gaming Headset & Travel Case$59.95$28.00
RIG 300HN Gaming Headset$59.95$36.00
Nintendo Switch PDP Gaming LVL40 Wired Stereo Headset – Colour Block$54.95$47.00
Turtle Beach Recon 70N Gaming Headset$59.95$47.00
PDP Gaming LVL 40 Wired Stereo Headset – Blue/Green$54.95$47.00
Turtle Beach Recon 70 Arctic Camo Headset$59.95$47.00
Atrix E-Series Pro Black Wireless Headset$139.95$88.00
What's your reaction?
Awesome
43%
Oh wow!
14%
Great
0%
Fresh
14%
Hmm
29%
Disappointing!
0%
Grrrr
0%
Posted In
Bargains
Tags
Bargain Roundup
About The Author
Team Vooks
When more than one of the Vooks team writes something together we use this account to publish it. No mere single account can hold us all.

You must log in to post a comment