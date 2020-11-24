Bargain Roundup: All the Nintendo Switch deals in EB Games’ Christmas Sale
EB Games’ Christmas Sale just so happens to kick off the same week as Black Friday, they’ll surely have some deals for that specifically but their general Christmas Sale is here so let’s take a look.
Bargain basement stuff includes : Monster Hunter Generations Ultimate for $47, Deadly Premonition Origins for $24.98, Wolfenstein: Youngblood Deluxe Edition for $9.98, My Time at Portia and Wargroove Deluxe Edition for $20, Collection of Mana for just $15 if you can find it.
Then there’s Overwatch Legendary Edition for $36, Nintendo Labo VR for $68, Fire Emblem: Three Houses Seasons of Warfare Edition down to $88, DRAGON QUEST XI S: Echoes of an Elusive Age – Definitive Edition for $47, Need for Speed: Hot Pursuit Remastered which just came out for $39, and Super Monkey Ball: Banana Blitz HD for $28.
Heavy hitters like Xenoblade Chronicles Definitive Edition are down to $57, Tokyo Mirage Sessions #FE Encore to $47, missed out on the The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening Limited Edition? It’s now $88.
There’s a lot there, so scroll away and you might find something for you.
Tip: Try and bundle as much together as possible as EB Games’ shipping can be a bit expensive (that’s if it’s not instore). Also, check Amazon they’re matching most of these prices if they have stock.
|Nintendo Labo Customisation Set
|$1.00
|80%
|Sniper Elite V2 Remastered
|$20.00
|71%
|Another World x Flashback
|$15.00
|70%
|Blacksad: Under The Skin
|$15.00
|70%
|Ghost Parade
|$15.00
|70%
|NBA 2K Playgrounds 2
|$9.00
|70%
|Victor Vran: Overkill Edition
|$9.00
|70%
|Super Epic
|$9.00
|70%
|The Wonderful 101 Remastered
|$28.00
|69%
|Super Neptunia RPG
|$20.00
|67%
|Ary and the Secret of Seasons
|$15.00
|62%
|Beast Quest
|$20.00
|60%
|For The King
|$20.00
|60%
|Contra: Rogue Corps
|$20.00
|60%
|Neverwinter Nights Enhanced Edition
|$36.00
|55%
|Toki
|$9.00
|55%
|Nintendo Labo VR Kit – Expansion 2
|$9.00
|55%
|Guacamelee! One-Two Punch Collection
|$23.00
|54%
|Saints Row IV: Reelected
|$28.00
|53%
|FIFA 20
|$28.00
|53%
|Monster Hunter Generations Ultimate
|$47.00
|53%
|Overcooked 1 + 2
|$57.00
|19%
|Nickelodeon Kart Racers 2: Grand Prix
|$57.00
|19%
|Deadly Premonition 2: A Blessing in Disguise
|$57.00
|19%
|Marvel Ultimate Alliance 3
|$68.00
|15%
|Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim
|$68.00
|15%
|Paper Mario: The Origami King
|$68.00
|15%
|Fire Emblem: Three Houses
|$68.00
|15%
|Astral Chain
|$68.00
|15%
|Gear Club 2 Unlimited Tracks Edition
|$68.00
|15%
|Dr Kawashima’s Brain Training for Nintendo Switch
|$47.00
|14%
|DAEMON X MACHINA Orbital Limited Edition
|$77.00
|14%
