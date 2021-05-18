Bargain Roundup: All the Nintendo deals in Click Frenzy 2021
It’s that time of year again when stores all get together and offer things for cheap under one banner – for some reason. Whatever that reason is at least you can get some cheaper stuff.
We’ve put together everything we’ve found so far that’s a deal during the Frenzy, different stores are running the deals for different times but most of the sale prices are lasting about three days. Here’s what we’ve found.
Big W
No games, but plenty of Mario LEGO
- LEGO Super Mario Starter Course – $63.20 – Link
- LEGO Super Mario Master Your Adventure Maker Set – $63 – Link
- Various other sets are 20% off or even some on clearance
Catch
- Paper Mario: The Origami King Game – $39 – Link
- Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity – $57 – Link (Catch Club only)
- Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury – $57 – Link
- Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit – $107 – Link
- 8BitDo Pro 2 Controller – $84 – Link
Target
- Nintendo Switch Consoles – $399 – Link
- Nintendo Switch Like (excludes Blue) – $279 – Link
- Joy-Con Controllers- $99 – Link
- Ring Fit Adventure – $99 – Link
The following games are $59 each
What's your reaction?
Awesome
60%
Oh wow!
0%
Great
0%
Fresh
20%
Hmm
20%
Disappointing!
0%
Grrrr
0%
You might also like
MORE
Comments