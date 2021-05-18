1062
Bargain Roundup: All the Nintendo deals in Click Frenzy 2021

by Daniel VuckovicMay 18, 2021

It’s that time of year again when stores all get together and offer things for cheap under one banner – for some reason. Whatever that reason is at least you can get some cheaper stuff.

We’ve put together everything we’ve found so far that’s a deal during the Frenzy, different stores are running the deals for different times but most of the sale prices are lasting about three days. Here’s what we’ve found.

Big W

No games, but plenty of Mario LEGO

  • LEGO Super Mario Starter Course – $63.20Link
  • LEGO Super Mario Master Your Adventure Maker Set – $63Link

Catch

  • Paper Mario: The Origami King Game – $39Link
  • Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity – $57 Link (Catch Club only)
  • Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury – $57Link
  • Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit – $107Link
  • 8BitDo Pro 2 Controller – $84 Link

Target

  • Nintendo Switch Consoles – $399 – Link
  • Nintendo Switch Like (excludes Blue) – $279 – Link
  • Joy-Con Controllers- $99 – Link
  • Ring Fit Adventure – $99 – Link

The following games are $59 each

  • Mario Kart 8 Deluxe – Link
  • Super Mario Party – Link
  • Super Mario 3D All-Stars – Link
  • Luigi’s Mansion 3- Link
  • Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury- Link
  • Bravely Default II- Link
  • Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity – Link
  • Paper Mario: The Origami King – Link
