Bargain Roundup: All the Nintendo Boxing Day Deals 2020

Amazon.com.au

Amazon’s Boxing Day sales have already begun, Lightning Deals will come through sporadically. Keep an eye out here and on our Twitter account for those. They come and go fast!

Games

Immortals Fenyx Rising – $48 – Link

– Link Just Dance 2021 – $40 – Link

Hardware and Accessories

SanDisk Ultra 400GB Micro SDXC Cards – $68 – Link

Ongoing deals that are still good

2 select Nintendo Switch games for $110 – Link

Big W

Sale Starts December 26th

Nintendo Switch Neon Console + Choice of Sonic Force or Sonic Mania or Team Sonic Racing. (all download codes) – $429 – Link

– Link Nintendo Switch Joy-Con (various colours) – $109 – Link

– Link Nintendo Switch Pro Controller – $89 – Link

– Link Ring Fit Adventure – $109 – Link

$49 Games – Immortals Fenyx Rising, Paw Patrol, Just Dance 2020

Other Nintendo Switch games are discounted but standard-ish prices as well.

Catch

Has an early bird sale on now, more on Boxing Day

Ring Fit Adventure – $96 – Link

– Link Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit – Mario – $137 – Link

– Link

eBay

eShop

10% off Nintendo eShop cards at JB Hi-Fi until 1/1 – Link

900 Games on sale during Nintendo’s Festive Offers promotion – Link

EB Games

The Gamesmen

JB Hi-Fi

Sale starts on December 26th

10% off Nintendo eShop cards until 1/1 – Link

Nintendo Switch Lite – $299 – Link

– Link 20% off Gaming Accessories

Full catalogue here

Target

Ring Fit Adventure – $109 – Link

Link Nintendo Switch Lite – $299 – Link

– Link Various Joy-Con colours – $99 – Link

– Link Various Switch games at various prices (nothing too shocking here from the norm) – Link

Uniqlo

50% off Pokémon x Daniel Arsham Shirts – Link

