Bargain Roundup: All the Nintendo Boxing Day Deals 2019
Feels like there’s been sales and sales for months now, and we’ve finally arrived at the end – Boxing Day. Like last year we’re not expecting too much from Nintendo on either the hardware or software side of things.
We’ll keep updating this story over the next few days as we find out more and – until then if you see anything we haven’t got listed, let us know in the comments.
Hardware
- Nintendo Switch console + Mario Kart 8 Deluxe download code – $398
- This Nintendo led promo ends the 29th.
- Nintendo Switch Lite – $279
Switch Games
- Fire Emblem Warriors – $47.04
- Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled – $38.78
- FIFA 20 – $38.00
- NBA 2K20 – $49.00
- Assassin’s Creed Rebel Edition – $62.87
- Diablo 3 Eternal Collection – $50.44
- Carnival Games – $34.00
- Saints Row The Third – $33.97
- Child of Light Ultimate Edition + Valiant Hearts – $36.00
- Redeemer: Enhanced Edition – $19
- UGLY DOLLS IMPERPEFT ADEVENTURE – $19
- Travis Strikes Again: No More Heroes – $23
Nintendo 3DS Games
- Persona Q2 – $47
amiibo
Memory Cards
- Sandisk 32GB – $8.48
- Sandisk 64GB – $13.00
- Sandisk 128GB – $21.79
- Sandisk 200GB – $38.30
- Sandisk 256GB – $43.88
- Sandisk 400GB – $69.90
Hardware
- Nintendo Switch Lite (all three colours) – $289
- Nintendo Switch + Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (code) – $429
Games
- Pokémon Sword and Shield – $65
- NBA 2K20 – $39
- FIFA 20 – $39
- Team Sonic Racing – $39
- Disney Classic Games – Aladdin and The Lion King – $49
Other
- Pokémon Detective Pikachu Plushes – 50% off
Prices aren’t live at time of writing, catalogue here. Sale begins December 25th online, December 26th – January 8th in store.
Hardware
Nintendo Switch Lite + 1 Game (Minecraft) – $329
Accessories
Alogic USB-C 10200mAh Portable Power Bank – $36.00 (down from $59.95)
Headsets
|Astro A10 Zelda Headset
|109
|$109.95
|$77.00
|Stealth Hornet Multi-Format Gaming Headset
|89
|$89.95
|$44.98
|Logitech G432 7.1 Surround Sound Gaming Headset
|149
|$149.95
|$98.00
|Plantronics RIG 600 Dolby Atmos Gaming Headset
|149
|$149.95
|$74.98
|Turtle Beach Recon 70N Gaming Headset
|59
|$59.95
|$47.00
|Hyperx Cloud Earbuds
|69
|$69.95
|$57.00
Games
- 10% off Nintendo eShop cards at JB Hi-Fi – Link
- Over 350 games on sale in the ‘Festive Offers’ sale – Link
Games
- Oninaki – $49
- LEGO Harry Potter Collection – $47
- Harvest Moon: Light of Hope Complete Special Edition – $52
- Dragon’s Dogma Dark Arisen – $62
- Collection of Mana – $57
- Unbox Newbies Adventure – $20
- Toe Jam & Early Back in the Groove! – $79
- Brawlout – $19
- Mortal Kombat 11 – $47
- Scribblenauts Showdown – $28
- Super Dragon Ball Heroes World Mission – $49
- Sword Art Online: Hollow Realization Deluxe Edition – $49
- Everything else
Hardware
- Nintendo Switch Lite – $299
Games
- The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening – $59
- $59 Games (no Switch titles aside from above)
- $39 Games (no Switch titles)
- $49 Games (no Switch titles)
- 10% off Nintendo eShop cards at JB Hi-Fi – Link
Accessories
Hardware
- Nintendo Switch Lite – $299
Software
- Spyro Trilogy – $39
- FIFA 20 – $39
- NBA 2K20 – $49
- Fortnite Dark Fire Bundle – $29
