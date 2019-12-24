1745
Bargain Roundup: All the Nintendo Boxing Day Deals 2019

by Daniel VuckovicDecember 24, 2019

Feels like there’s been sales and sales for months now, and we’ve finally arrived at the end – Boxing Day. Like last year we’re not expecting too much from Nintendo on either the hardware or software side of things.

We’ll keep updating this story over the next few days as we find out more and – until then if you see anything we haven’t got listed, let us know in the comments.

Hardware

Switch Games 

Nintendo 3DS Games

amiibo

Memory Cards

Hardware

  • Nintendo Switch Lite (all three colours) – $289 
  • Nintendo Switch + Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (code) – $429

Games

  • Pokémon Sword and Shield – $65
  • NBA 2K20 – $39
  • FIFA 20 – $39
  • Team Sonic Racing – $39
  • Disney Classic Games – Aladdin and The Lion King – $49

Other

  • Pokémon Detective Pikachu Plushes – 50% off 

Prices aren’t live at time of writing, catalogue here. Sale begins December 25th online, December 26th – January 8th in store.

Hardware

Nintendo Switch Lite + 1 Game (Minecraft) – $329

Accessories

Alogic USB-C 10200mAh Portable Power Bank – $36.00 (down from $59.95)

Headsets

Astro A10 Zelda Headset109$109.95$77.00
Stealth Hornet Multi-Format Gaming Headset89$89.95$44.98
Logitech G432 7.1 Surround Sound Gaming Headset149$149.95$98.00
Plantronics RIG 600 Dolby Atmos Gaming Headset149$149.95$74.98
Turtle Beach Recon 70N Gaming Headset59$59.95$47.00
Hyperx Cloud Earbuds69$69.95$57.00

Games

Just Dance 2020 $69.95$47.00
Crash Bandicoot: N-Sane Trilogy $69.95$57.00
LEGO Worlds $49.95$28.00
Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle $59.95$36.00
Just Dance 2019 $59.95$28.00
Team Sonic Racing $59.95$36.00
Witcher 3: Wild Hunt – Complete Edition $99.95$88.00
Little Friends: Dogs & Cats $79.95$57.00
LEGO Harry Potter Collection $59.95$47.00
Rayman Legends Definitive Edition $49.95$28.00
FIFA 20 $69.95$47.00
Monopoly for Nintendo Switch $49.95$28.00
LEGO Jurassic World $59.95$47.00
Goat Simulator The GOATY $49.95$36.00
NBA 2K20 $89.95$47.00
Trials Rising Gold Edition $59.95$20.00
Civilization VI $89.95$47.00
Assassin’s Creed III Remastered $59.95$47.00
My Hero One’s Justice $89.95$47.00
South Park: The Fractured But Whole $89.95$28.00
Overcooked 2 $59.95$47.00
Bayonetta 2 $89.95$57.00
Sports Party $59.95$28.00
The LEGO Movie 2 Video Game $59.95$36.00
Bendy and the Ink Machine $69.95$47.00
LEGO DC Super Villains $89.95$47.00
Overwatch Legendary Edition $69.95$47.00
Hasbro Game Night $89.95$36.00
Dead Cells: Action Game of The Year Edition $49.95$36.00
Nintendo Labo Variety Kit $99.95$47.00
Hyrule Warriors: Definitive Edition $79.95$47.00
Terraria $59.95$47.00
Yu-Gi-Oh! Legacy of the Duelist: Link Evolution $79.95$68.00
Rocket League Ultimate Edition $59.95$47.00
Tennis World Tour: Roland Garros Edition $99.95$36.00
Steven Universe – Save the Light & OK K.O. Let’s Play Heroes$59.95$47.00
Diablo III Eternal Collection $89.95$68.00
Xenoblade Chronicles 2 $89.95$57.00
Dragons Dawn of New Riders $59.95$47.00
LEGO Marvel Super Heroes 2 $89.95$47.00
LEGO The Incredibles $69.95$47.00
Nintendo Labo Vehicle Kit $99.95$47.00
Dead By Daylight $59.95$47.00
Final Fantasy X / X-2 HD Remaster $79.95$68.00
The Binding of Isaac: Afterbirth+ $59.95$36.00
DOOM $79.95$47.00
Dragon Ball XENOVERSE 2 $59.95$47.00
Taiko no Tatsujin: Drum ‘n’ Fun! $89.95$68.00
Cities Skylines $59.95$47.00
Ni No Kuni: Wrath of the White Witch $89.95$77.00
Saints Row The Third – The Full Package $59.95$47.00
Collection of Mana $59.95$47.00
NBA 2K Playgrounds 2 $49.95$28.00
AI: The Somnium Files $99.95$68.00
A.O.T 2: Final Battle $89.95$68.00
Monster Hunter Generations Ultimate $99.95$77.00
Super Monkey Ball: Banana Blitz HD $69.95$47.00
My Time at Portia $69.95$47.00
Crash Bandicoot: N-Sane Trilogy Golden TOTAKU™ Edition$69.95$57.00
Final Fantasy XII: The Zodiac Age $79.95$68.00
Nelke & the Legendary Alchemists: Ateliers of the New World$89.95$47.00
ARMS $79.95$68.00
Super Mario Maker 2 Limited Edition $94.95$77.00
Zombieland: Double Tap – Roadtrip $69.95$57.00
Super Dragon Ball Heroes World Mission $89.95$77.00
Horizon Chase Turbo $69.95$47.00
Child of Light Ultimate Edition & Valiant Hearts: The Great War Double Pack$59.95$36.00
MotoGP™19 $89.95$57.00
Monster Energy Supercross – The Official Videogame 2$89.95$47.00
Wonder Boy: The Dragon’s Trap $59.95$36.00
Harvest Life $59.95$47.00
Victor Vran: Overkill Edition $49.95$20.00
Captain Toad: Treasure Tracker $59.95$47.00
Wasteland 2 Directors Cut $59.95$47.00
Fun! Fun! Animal Park $69.95$36.00
Octopath Traveler $89.95$77.00
Among The Sleep $59.95$36.00
Dark Souls: Remastered $59.95$47.00
Moonlighter $59.95$36.00
PixARK $79.95$57.00
Fitness Boxing $69.95$57.00
Oninaki $79.95$68.00
Nintendo Labo Robot Kit $119.95$88.00
Dragon Ball FighterZ $89.95$68.00
Fortnite: Deep Freeze Bundle $44.95$23.00
Cytus Alpha $89.95$57.00
Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night $79.95$57.00
Sushi Striker: The Way of Sushido $39.95$20.00
Contra: Rogue Corps $79.95$57.00
Northgard $49.95$28.00
Riot: Civil Unrest $49.95$23.00
Rocket League Collector’s Edition $59.95$47.00
Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus $79.95$68.00
Wolfenstein: Youngblood Deluxe Edition $69.95$47.00
Max: The Curse of Brotherhood $29.95$20.00
Star Wars Pinball $59.95$47.00
Yooka Laylee and the Impossible Lair $69.95$47.00
Mutant Year Zero: Road to Eden Deluxe Edition $79.95$57.00
Bomber Crew: Complete Edition $79.95$36.00
Dead Cells $59.95$36.00
For The King $49.95$36.00
Fire Emblem: Warriors $89.95$77.00
Zumba $79.95$57.00
Trine: Ultimate Collection $89.95$68.00
Super Neptunia RPG $89.95$68.00
God Eater 3 $89.95$68.00
Children of Morta $49.95$28.00
Aragami $59.95$47.00
Xenon Racer $59.95$36.00
Mutant Football League Dynasty Edition $49.95$28.00
Street Fighter 30th Anniversary Collection $89.95$36.00
Sparklite $49.95$28.00
Trüberbrook $59.95$47.00
RICO $59.95$47.00
Trine 4: The Nightmare Prince $69.95$57.00
Valkyria Chronicles 4 $59.95$47.00
Disgaea 1: Complete $49.95$28.00
Mahjong Deluxe 3 $59.95$47.00
SNK Heroines Tag Team Frenzy $49.95$23.00
Sword Art Online: Fatal Bullet Complete Edition $89.95$77.00
The World Ends With You: Final Remix $69.95$57.00
Payday 2 $99.95$77.00
Kirby Star Allies $79.95$68.00
Snipperclips Plus $44.95$23.00
Shaq FU: A Legend Reborn $49.95$20.00
Travis Strikes Again: No More Heroes $49.95$23.00
Atelier Lulua: The Scion of Arland $89.95$47.00
Redeemer Enhanced Edition $49.95$36.00
GO VACATION $29.95$15.00
NBA 2K19 $49.95$20.00

  • 10% off Nintendo eShop cards at JB Hi-Fi – Link
  • Over 350 games on sale in the ‘Festive Offers’ sale – Link

Games

  • TBC

Hardware

Games

Accessories 

Hardware

Software 

