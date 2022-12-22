Bargain Roundup: All the 2022 Nintendo Switch Boxing Day Deals

It happened again, most of the retailers started their Boxing Day deals early once again. Least you don’t have to peel yourself off the couch on the actual day now. A lot of deals below are still remnants of what was Black Friday, but who knows – maybe something else will pop up.

We’ll be keeping this as updated as possible, so check back after the next week. If you see a deal drop a comment below to share it with everyone else.

Amazon.com.au

Hardware

Nintendo Switch Neon + Mario Kart 8 Deluxe + Nintendo Switch Online 3 months – $399 – Link

Games

Shin Megami Tensei V – $59 – Link

Super Smash Bros Ultimate – $58.95

Pokémon Legends Arceus – $56.95

Super Mario Odyssey – $54.45

Animal Crossing New Horizons – $50.45

Yoshi's Crafted World – $50.45

Mario Strikers: Battle League Football – $50.45

Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes – $50.45

Pokémon Shield – $50.45

Luigi's Mansion 3 – $50.45

Pokémon Brilliant Diamond – $49.50 – Link

Pokémon Shining Pearl – $43.45

LIVE A LIVE – $41.95

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Cowabunga Collection – $34 – Link

Non-Nintendo

Meta Quest 2 Boxing Day Offer (Friday 23rd only) – $629.99 with $150 Amazon promo credit – Link

Big W

Hardware

Nintendo Switch Neon + Mario Kart 8 Deluxe + Nintendo Switch Online 3 months – $399 – Link

Games

Sonic Frontiers – $59 – Link

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Cowabunga Collection – $49

Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope – $49

LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga – $59

Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled – $49

Crash Bandicoot N-Sane Trilogy – $49

Crash Bandicoot 4: It's About Time – $49

Spyro Reignited Trilogy – $49

Just Dance 2023 Edition – $49

Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1+2 – $49

SpongeBob SquarePants: Battle for Bikini Bottom – Rehydrated – $39

NBA 2K23 – $39

Burnout Paradise: Remastered – $20

Non-Nintendo

PlayStation 5 DualSense Wireless Controllers – $69 – Link

Catch

May actually only start on Boxing Day – Link

Nintendo eShop

There are over 1110 games on sale, most of them ending on December 29th. We’ve got the full list here.

EB Games

8Bitdo Pro2 Bluetooth GamePad Controller Grey Edition – $79 – Link

Sonic Frontiers – $68

No Man's Sky – $57

Yum Yum Cookstar – $47

Rune Factory 5 – $47

My Little Pony: A Maretime Bay Adventure – $36

Star Trek Prodigy: Supernova – $36

The House of The Dead Remake – $36

PAW Patrol: Grand Prix – $36

Dragons: Legends of The Nine Realms – $36

DC League of Superpets: The Adventures of Krypto and Ace – $36

Fast & Furious: Spy Racers Rise of SH1FT3R – $28

Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle – $20

My Friend Peppa Pig – $20

The Gamesmen

JB Hi-Fi

10% off Nintendo Switch eShop cards – Link

Nintendo Switch OLED – $489

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet – $64

Sonic Frontiers – $59

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Cowabunga Collection – $34 – Link

Target

Nintendo Switch Console OLED Model – $485 – Link

– Link Nintendo Switch Neon + Mario Kart 8 Deluxe + Nintendo Switch Online 3 months – $399 – Link

– Link Sonic Frontiers – $49 – Link

