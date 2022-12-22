Bargain Roundup: All the 2022 Nintendo Switch Boxing Day Deals
It happened again, most of the retailers started their Boxing Day deals early once again. Least you don’t have to peel yourself off the couch on the actual day now. A lot of deals below are still remnants of what was Black Friday, but who knows – maybe something else will pop up.
We’ll be keeping this as updated as possible, so check back after the next week. If you see a deal drop a comment below to share it with everyone else.
Amazon.com.au
Hardware
- Nintendo Switch Neon + Mario Kart 8 Deluxe + Nintendo Switch Online 3 months – $399 – Link
Games
- Shin Megami Tensei V – $59 – Link
- Super Smash Bros Ultimate – $58.95 – Link
- Pokémon Legends Arceus – $56.95 – Link
- Super Mario Odyssey – $54.45 – Link
- Animal Crossing New Horizons – $50.45 – Link
- Yoshi’s Crafted World – $50.45 – Link
- Mario Strikers: Battle League Football – $50.45 – Link
- Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes – $50.45 – Link
- Pokémon Shield – $50.45 – Link
- Luigi’s Mansion 3 – $50.45 – Link
- Pokémon Brilliant Diamond – $49.50 – Link
- Pokémon Shining Pearl – $43.45 – Link
- LIVE A LIVE – $41.95 – Link
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Cowabunga Collection – $34 – Link
Non-Nintendo
- Meta Quest 2 Boxing Day Offer (Friday 23rd only) – $629.99 with $150 Amazon promo credit – Link
Big W
Hardware
- Nintendo Switch Neon + Mario Kart 8 Deluxe + Nintendo Switch Online 3 months – $399 – Link
Games
- Sonic Frontiers – $59 – Link
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Cowabunga Collection – $49 – Link
- Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope – $49 – Link
- LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga – $59 – Link
- Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled – $49 – Link
- Crash Bandicoot N-Sane Trilogy – $49 – Link
- Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time – $49 – Link
- Spyro Reignited Trilogy – $49 – Link
- Just Dance 2023 Edition – $49 – Link
- Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1+2 – $49 – Link
- SpongeBob SquarePants: Battle for Bikini Bottom – Rehydrated – $39 – Link
- NBA 2K23 – $39 – Link
- Burnout Paradise: Remastered – $20 – Link
Non-Nintendo
- PlayStation 5 DualSense Wireless Controllers – $69 – Link
Catch
May actually only start on Boxing Day – Link
Nintendo eShop
There are over 1110 games on sale, most of them ending on December 29th. We’ve got the full list here.
- Among Us (Innersloth) – $4.51 (Usually $6.45, ends 29/12) – 30% off
- Bugsnax (Young Horses) – $14.95 (Usually $37.45) – 60% off
- Cuphead (StudioMDHR) – $20.99 (Usually $29.99, ends 29/12) – 30% off
- DRAGON BALL® FighterZ (BANDAI NAMCO) – $14.35 (Usually $89.95, ends 30/12) – 84% off
- Just Dance® 2023 Edition (Ubisoft) – $53.56 (Usually $79.95, ends 29/12) – 33% off
- LEGO® Star Wars™: The Skywalker Saga – $44.97 (Usually $89.95) – 50% off
- Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope (Ubisoft) – $59.96 (Usually $79.95, ends 29/12) – 25% off
- Ni No Kuni Remastered: Wrath of the White Witch (BANDAI NAMCO) – $14.35 (Usually $89.95, ends 30/12) – 84% off
- Sonic Frontiers (Sega) – $69.68 (Usually $99.55) – 30% off
- Temtem (Humble Games) – $54.76 (Usually $68.45, ends 29/12) – 20% off
- Unpacking (Humble Games) – $20.26 (Usually $28.95, ends 29/12) – 30% off
EB Games
- 8Bitdo Pro2 Bluetooth GamePad Controller Grey Edition – $79 – Link
- Sonic Frontiers – $68 – Link
- No Man’s Sky – $57 – Link
- Yum Yum Cookstar – $47 – Link
- Rune Factory 5 – $47 – Link
- My Little Pony: A Maretime Bay Adventure – $36 – Link
- Star Trek Prodigy: Supernova – $36 – Link
- The House of The Dead Remake – $36 – Link
- PAW Patrol: Grand Prix – $36 – Link
- Dragons: Legends of The Nine Realms – $36 – Link
- DC League of Superpets: The Adventures of Krypto and Ace – $36 – Link
- Fast & Furious: Spy Racers Rise of SH1FT3R – $28 – Link
- Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle – $20 – Link
- My Friend Peppa Pig – $20 – Link
The Gamesmen
TBC
JB Hi-Fi
- 10% off Nintendo Switch eShop cards – Link
- Nintendo Switch OLED – $489
- Pokémon Scarlet and Violet – $64
- Sonic Frontiers – $59
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Cowabunga Collection – $34 – Link
Target
- Nintendo Switch Console OLED Model – $485 – Link
- Nintendo Switch Neon + Mario Kart 8 Deluxe + Nintendo Switch Online 3 months – $399 – Link
- Sonic Frontiers – $49 – Link
