Bargain Roundup: All the 2021 Nintendo Boxing Day Deals

It’s not even Christmas yet (although it’s close), and the Boxing Day sales have taken off. Once the big daddy of sales Boxing Day has taken a back seat somewhat to Black Friday. There are some good deals here still, but nothing quite as exciting as there used to be.

But you got a stack of gift vouchers from your nanna, so you gotta spend them on something right?

Keep checking back, we’re constantly updating this article and our Twitter feed will have instant updates as well.



Amazon.com.au

Nintendo Switch Games

Super Mario Odyssey – $55 – Link

– – Link Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze – $55 – Link

– Link Bravely Default II – $55 – Link

– Link Pikmin 3 Deluxe – $55 – Link

– Link Pokémon Mystery Dungeon Rescue Team DX – $55 – Link

Captain Toad: Treasure Tracker – $49 – Link

Crysis Remastered – $39.95 – Link

– Link Sonic Colours Ultimate – $38.95 – Link

– Link Fortnite Minty Legends Pack – $29.95 – Link

– Link Mortal Kombat 11 – $29.95 – Link

Immortals Fenyx Rising – $29 – Link

Nintendo Switch Accessories

Joy-Con Pairs – various colours – $85 – Link

– Link Nintendo Switch Pro Controller – $75 – Link

8BitDo Pro 2 Bluetooth gamepad (grey only) – $69 – Link

– Link Nintendo Switch Game Traveller Deluxe Travel Case – $39.95 – Link

– Link Other various video game accessories – link

See all Amazon’s video game deals – Link

Big W

Nintendo Switch Games

Lets Sing 2022 2 Mic Pack – $69 – Link

Persona 5 Strikers – $58 – Link

– Link Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl – $59 – Link

– Link Nerf Legends – $59 – Link

The Addams Family: Mansion Mayhem – $49 – Link

– Link Just Dance 2022 – $49 – Link

– Link NBA 2K22 – $49 – Link

– Link Smurfs Mission Vileaf – $49 – Link

– Link My Friend Peppa Pig – $49 – Link

– Link Two Point Hospital Jumbo Edition – $49 – Link

– Link Paw Patrol Adventure City Calls – $49 – Link

– Link Cooking Mama Cookstar – $49 – Link

Hot Wheels Unleashed – $39 – Link

– Link Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 – The Official Video Game – $39 – Link

– Link Immortals Fenyx Rising – $39 – Link

– Link Assassin’s Creed: The Rebel Collection – $39 – Link

PGA Tour 2K21 – $29 – Link

– Link Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle – $29 – Link

– Link Need for Speed: Hot Pursuit Remastered – $29 – Link

– Link Rayman Legends Definitive Edition – $24 – Link

All of Big W’s video game deals can be found here, some of them aren’t worth listing so we’ve just included the really cheap ones. $69 for a first party Nintendo game is standard fare.

Catch

Various Switch discounts, but nothing especially for Boxing Day that they haven’t had previously.

DX Collectables

TBC

eBay

TBC

eShop

There’s 10% off eShop cards at JB Hi-Fi from Boxing Day – Link

Nintendo’s Festive sale runs until December 31st – Link

EB Games

Waiting on December 26th

The Gamesmen

Waiting on December 26th

Harvey Norman

Not sure why I even bother

JB Hi-Fi

10% off Nintendo Switch eShop cards – Link

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, Super Mario Odyssey, Animal Crossing: New Horizons, Metroid Dead, The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword – $64 each

Just Dance 2022 – $29

20% off Gaming Accessories

Links will be added once the sale goes live, catalogue here.

Target

Nintendo Switch Console – Neon – $429 – Link

– Link Joy-Con Pairs (various colours) – $99 – Link

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate – $69 – Link

– Link Pokémon Brilliant Diamond / Shining Pearl – $64

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild – $64 – Link

– Link Animal Crossing: New Horizons – $64 – Link

– Link Mario Party Superstars – $64 – Link

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe – $64 – Link

– Link Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury – $64 – Link

– Link The Legend of Zelda: Skyword Sword HD – $64 –Link

–Link Mario Golf Super Rush – $64 – Link

Super Mario Odyssey – $59 – Link

Just Dance 2022 – $49 – Link

Some links in the bargain guide are affiliate links and any products purchased via them will support the website – any items not just Nintendo items contribute to this. These links will never influence our decisions on what prices to list. If you have a store and want your price listed please contact us.