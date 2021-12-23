Bargain Roundup: All the 2021 Nintendo Boxing Day Deals
It’s not even Christmas yet (although it’s close), and the Boxing Day sales have taken off. Once the big daddy of sales Boxing Day has taken a back seat somewhat to Black Friday. There are some good deals here still, but nothing quite as exciting as there used to be.
But you got a stack of gift vouchers from your nanna, so you gotta spend them on something right?
Amazon.com.au
Nintendo Switch Games
- Super Mario Odyssey – $55 – Link
- Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze – $55 – Link
- Bravely Default II – $55 – Link
- Pikmin 3 Deluxe – $55 – Link
- Pokémon Mystery Dungeon Rescue Team DX – $55 – Link
- Captain Toad: Treasure Tracker – $49 – Link
- Crysis Remastered – $39.95 – Link
- Sonic Colours Ultimate – $38.95 – Link
- Fortnite Minty Legends Pack – $29.95 – Link
- Mortal Kombat 11 – $29.95 – Link
- Immortals Fenyx Rising – $29 – Link
Nintendo Switch Accessories
- 8BitDo Pro 2 Bluetooth gamepad (grey only) – $69 – Link
- Nintendo Switch Game Traveller Deluxe Travel Case – $39.95 – Link
- Other various video game accessories – link
See all Amazon’s video game deals – Link
Big W
Nintendo Switch Games
- Lets Sing 2022 2 Mic Pack – $69 – Link
- The Addams Family: Mansion Mayhem – $49 – Link
- Just Dance 2022 – $49 – Link
- NBA 2K22 – $49 – Link
- Smurfs Mission Vileaf – $49 – Link
- My Friend Peppa Pig – $49 – Link
- Two Point Hospital Jumbo Edition – $49 – Link
- Paw Patrol Adventure City Calls – $49 – Link
- Cooking Mama Cookstar – $49 – Link
- Hot Wheels Unleashed – $39 – Link
- Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 – The Official Video Game – $39 – Link
- Immortals Fenyx Rising – $39 – Link
- Assassin’s Creed: The Rebel Collection – $39 – Link
- PGA Tour 2K21 – $29 – Link
- Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle – $29 – Link
- Need for Speed: Hot Pursuit Remastered – $29 – Link
- Rayman Legends Definitive Edition – $24 – Link
All of Big W’s video game deals can be found here, some of them aren’t worth listing so we’ve just included the really cheap ones. $69 for a first party Nintendo game is standard fare.
Catch
DX Collectables
eBay
eShop
- There’s 10% off eShop cards at JB Hi-Fi from Boxing Day – Link
- Nintendo’s Festive sale runs until December 31st – Link
EB Games
The Gamesmen
Harvey Norman
JB Hi-Fi
- 10% off Nintendo Switch eShop cards – Link
- Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, Super Mario Odyssey, Animal Crossing: New Horizons, Metroid Dead, The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword – $64 each
- Just Dance 2022 – $29
- 20% off Gaming Accessories
Target
- Super Smash Bros. Ultimate – $69 – Link
- Pokémon Brilliant Diamond / Shining Pearl – $64
- The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild – $64 – Link
- Animal Crossing: New Horizons – $64 – Link
- Mario Party Superstars – $64 – Link
- Mario Kart 8 Deluxe – $64 – Link
- Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury – $64 – Link
- The Legend of Zelda: Skyword Sword HD – $64 –Link
- Mario Golf Super Rush – $64 – Link
- Super Mario Odyssey – $59 – Link
- Just Dance 2022 – $49 – Link
