Bargain Roundup: Burnout Paradise Remastered
We’re under a week away from release for this one and last time we got some Switch ports without seeing them we got a mixed bag.
Burnout Paradise isn’t full price, but it’s not as cheaper as you’ll find on other consoles, not even by a long shot (they’re even on sale right now too). The price on this has also dropped since it was first announced, except for on the eShop which is still $10 more for some reason.
Anywhere, here’s where to find Burnout Paradise Remastered on the Switch cheap in Australia. Seen it somewhere else? Let us know in the comments.
Amazon.com.au
- Burnout Paradise Remastered – $49.00 – Link
Big W
- Burnout Paradise Remastered – TBC
EB Games
- Burnout Paradise Remastered – $59.95 – Link
eShop
- Burnout Paradise Remastered – $69.95 – Link
Gamesmen
- Burnout Paradise Remastered – $59.95 – Link
Harvey Norman
- Burnout Paradise Remastered – $48 – Link
JB Hi-Fi
- Burnout Paradise Remastered – $59 – Link
MightyApe
- Burnout Paradise Remastered- $49.00 – Link
Target
- Burnout Paradise Remastered – TBC
