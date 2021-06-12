Bargain Alert: Switch titles on sale during EB Games’ Mid Year Sale
EB Games has a sale so often, and we’re actually not sure this is a new one or just a continuation of one.
Nevertheless, their Mid Year Sale is on/continues, and they’ve added some alright deals for some Switch games. The really cheap stuff is hit and miss as to what’s in stock or not. But lucky for you, Amazon is matching some of these prices, so you can try your luck there.
$1 Game
- Mahjong Deluxe 3 – Link
$4 Games
$9 Games
$15 Games
- Saints Row The Third – The Full Package – Link
- Dead By Daylight – Link
- Railway Empire – EB Link (Amazon Match)
$19 Games
- Agatha Christie The ABC Murders – Link
- Ancestor’s Legacy Day One Edition – Link
- Darkest Dungeon Collector’s Edition – Link
- Dead Cells: Action Game of The Year Edition – Link
- Dragon Quest Builders – Link
- Kingdom Majestic Limited Edition – Link
- Sports Party – Link
- Two Point Hospital – Link
$23 Games
- Chronos: Before the Ashes – Link
- Cities Skylines – Link
- Professor Rubik’s Brain Fitness – Link
- Tokyo Mirage Sessions #FE Encore – Link
$28 Games
- Ben 10: Power Trip – Link
- Burnout Paradise Remastered – Link
- Captain Tsubasa: Rise of New Champions – Link
- Cloudpunk – Link
- Daemon X Machina – Link
- Deadly Premonition 2: A Blessing in Disguise – Link
- FIFA 21 Legacy Edition – Link
- Gear Club 2 Unlimited Tracks Edition – Link
- Hasbro Game Night – Link
- INSTANT Sports: Summer Games – Link
- Journey to The Savage Planet – Link
- Layton’s Mystery Journey: Katrielle The Millionaires Conspiracy Deluxe Edition – Link
- Moving Out – Link
- MX vs ATV All Out – Link
- My Universe: My Baby – Link
- No Straight Roads – Link
- Oddworld: Munchs Oddysee – Link
- Oddworld: New ‘n’ Tasty – Link
- Oddworld: Stranger’s Wrath – Link
- Super Monkey Ball: Banana Blitz HD – Link
- Transformers Battlegrounds – Link
- Amazon Match (US)
- Trollhunters: Defenders of Arcadia – Link
$36 Games
- Bakugan: Champions of Vestroia – Link
- Borderlands Legendary Collection – Link
- Cadence of Hyrule: Crypt of the NecroDancer Featuring The Legend of Zelda – Link
- Cat Quest + Cat Quest II Pawsome Pack – Link
- Aladdin and The Lion King – Link
- House Flipper – Link
- Jumanji: The Video Game – Link
- Jump Force Deluxe Edition – Link
- LEGO DC Super Villains – Link
- LEGO Harry Potter Collection – Link
- LEGO Jurassic World – Link
- LEGO Marvel Super Heroes 2 – Link
- LEGO The Incredibles – Link
- Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle – Link
- Mortal Kombat 11 – Link
- Ultimate $49 at Amazon – Link
- NBA 2K21 – Link
- Need for Speed: Hot Pursuit Remastered – Link
- Paw Patrol Mighty Pups – Link
- Paw Patrol on a Roll – Link
- PGA Tour 2K21 – Link
- Puyo Puyo Tetris 2 Launch Edition – Link
- Rune Factory 4 – Link
- Sonic Forces – Link
- Sonic Mania Plus – Link
- Spirit of The North – Link
- Spongebob Squarepants: Battle for Bikini Bottom – Rehydrated – Link
- Streets of Rage 4 – Link
- The Outer Worlds – Link
$47 Games
- 51 Worldwide Games – Link
- AFL Evolution 2 – Link
- Cobra Kai – Link
- Cooking Mama: Cookstar – Link
- Dr Kawashima’s Brain Training – Link
- Fairy Tail – Link
- Final Fantasy VII & Final Fantasy VIII Remastered – Link
- Five Nights at Freddy’s – Help Wanted – Link
- Immortals Fenyx Rising – Link
- Just Dance 2021 – Link
- Kingdom Hearts: Melody of Memory – Link
- Kingdoms of Amalur: Re-Reckoning – Link
- Monster Jam: Steel Titans 2 – Link
- Overcooked 1 + 2 – Link
- Rugby Challenge 4 – Link
- Sakuna: Of Rice and Ruin – Link
- Story of Seasons: Friends of Mineral Town – Link
- Two Point Hospital: JUMBO Edition – Link
- Untitled Goose Game Physical Edition – Link
- Xenoblade Chronicles Definitive Edition – Link
$57 Games
- Azur Lane: Crosswave – Link
- Descenders – Link
- Fitness Boxing 2: Rhythm & Exercise – Link
- Five Nights at Freddy’s Core Collection – Link
- Little Nightmares 2 – Link
- Overcooked! All You Can Eat – Link
- Paper Mario: The Origami King – Link
- Pikmin 3 Deluxe – Link
- Stardew Valley – Link
- Atelier Ryza 2: Lost Legends & The Secret Fairy – Link
$68 Games
- Person 5 Strikers – Link
There’s also a bunch of first party games that are usually $79.95 that are down to $68 too – Link
