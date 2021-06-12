2618
Bargain Alert: Switch titles on sale during EB Games’ Mid Year Sale

by Daniel VuckovicJune 12, 2021

EB Games has a sale so often, and we’re actually not sure this is a new one or just a continuation of one.

Nevertheless, their Mid Year Sale is on/continues, and they’ve added some alright deals for some Switch games. The really cheap stuff is hit and miss as to what’s in stock or not. But lucky for you, Amazon is matching some of these prices, so you can try your luck there.

Did we miss something? Found another deal? Let us know in the comments.

$1 Game

  • Mahjong Deluxe 3 – Link

$4 Games

  • Harvest Life – Link
  • Bounty Battle – Link

$9 Games

  • Ary and the Secret of Seasons – Link
  • 9 Monkeys of Shaolin – Link

$15 Games

$19 Games

  • Agatha Christie The ABC Murders – Link
  • Ancestor’s Legacy Day One Edition – Link
  • Darkest Dungeon Collector’s Edition – Link
  • Dead Cells: Action Game of The Year Edition – Link
  • Dragon Quest Builders – Link
  • Kingdom Majestic Limited Edition – Link
  • Sports Party – Link
  • Two Point Hospital – Link

$23 Games

  • Chronos: Before the Ashes – Link
  • Cities Skylines – Link
  • Professor Rubik’s Brain Fitness – Link
  • Tokyo Mirage Sessions #FE Encore – Link

$28 Games

$36 Games

$47 Games

$57 Games

$68 Games

There’s also a bunch of first party games that are usually $79.95 that are down to $68 too – Link

