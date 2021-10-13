Bargain Alert: Switch OLED down to $485 at The Good Guys, even less with LatitudePay

Well, it didn’t take long, but there’s already some discounts on the Nintendo Switch OLED Model. These aren’t specifically for the Switch OLED, but thanks to The Good Guys not excluding video games consoles for once – now they can be.

From now until 11:59 pm AEDT this Friday, the 15th of October, you can get either 10% or 15% off some items at the The Good Guys. The Switch OLED Model just happens to be one of the ones with 10% off. That brings the total cost down to $485.10. You will need to use the promo code HOUSE10 to get it.

✚Nintendo Switch OLED Model (White) $485.10 – Link

✚Nintendo Switch OLED Model (Neon) $485.10 – Link

You can use this code for anything, including other Switch models, but they go on sale cheaper than this code will give you.

If you want to save even more, tomorrow only (the 14th), there’s a LatitudePay sale, which will bring the price down to $435.10. The deal is you get $50 off over some purchases over $150. You will, of course, need to sign up to LatitudePay to get that. Just check out with the code used, and LatiudePay is selected as the payment method.

Be sure to check out our review of the Switch OLED Model, as well our buyers guide for the OLED and all Switch models.