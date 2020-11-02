Bargain Alert: Super Mario 3D All Stars and Mario Kart Live are eBay Plus discounts tomorrow

The fine people at Press-Start have reported that tomorrow there will be a Nintendo themed sale tomorrow for eBay Plus members only. You’ll need to be a member to get these deals, but if you fancy you can signup for a 30-day trial as well.

The two biggest parts of the deal are Super Mario 3D All Stars for just $59 and Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit for $129. These would be the cheapest prices for both these titles since launch.

eBay also has Switch consoles plus a case for $449 but there options for a cheaper Switch out there without having to be a member of anything. eBay being eBay also doesn’t tell anyone which links you’ll need for these prices until tomorrow – so you’ll have to check their homepage at 10 am AEDT (November 3rd).

We should also remind everyone that Black Friday is coming up later this month, and any of the above could go on sale as well.