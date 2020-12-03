Bargain Alert: Selected Nintendo Switch Games 2 for $110 at Amazon
Amazon has a new deal on Nintendo Switch games, with prices for some bringing them down to even cheaper than Black Friday prices. The catch? You’ll have to buy two of them.
The following games are two for $110, you’ll have to add both them to your cart to then see the discount.
- Animal Crossing New Horizons
- Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
- Mario Tennis Aces
- New Super Mario Bros U Deluxe
- Pokémon Shield
- Pokémon Sword
- Pokémon: Let’s Go, Pikachu!
- Splatoon 2
- Super Mario 3D All Stars
- Super Mario Odyssey
- Super Mario Party
- Super Smash Bros Ultimate
- The Legend of Zelda Links Awakening
The offer is valid until the end of the year or while stocks last.
