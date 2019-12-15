1468
Bargain Alert: Nintendo Switch Lite for $224 at The Good Guys this Thursday

by Daniel VuckovicDecember 16, 2019

We’ve seen a lot of deals for the original Nintendo Switch model lately. Not so much for the Lite – until now. Well, at least one colour.

From this Thursday, The Good Guys will have the Grey Nintendo Switch Lite for a mere $224. It’s the cheapest price yet for the system.

Most stores seem to have stock so you should be good to go Thursday, hopefully Amazon and others will match as well.

