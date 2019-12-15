Bargain Alert: Nintendo Switch Lite for $224 at The Good Guys this Thursday
We’ve seen a lot of deals for the original Nintendo Switch model lately. Not so much for the Lite – until now. Well, at least one colour.
From this Thursday, The Good Guys will have the Grey Nintendo Switch Lite for a mere $224. It’s the cheapest price yet for the system.
Most stores seem to have stock so you should be good to go Thursday, hopefully Amazon and others will match as well.
What's your reaction?
Awesome
35%
Oh wow!
35%
Great
18%
Fresh
6%
Hmm
0%
Disappointing!
6%
Grrrr
0%
You might also like
MORE
Comments
Leave a Response