Bargain Alert: Nintendo Switch consoles 20% off with eBay’s AfterPay Sale
It’s been a long time since we’ve seen some heavy discounts on Nintendo Switch consoles, for obvious reasons. Now while these deals require the use of AfterPay through eBay, it’s cheap enough to be worth it.
The normal Neon and Grey Switch consoles, ones with Mario Kart included, the Red and Blue Mario Edition. Even the Monster Hunter Rise console are all discounted.
Using the code PAPDY20 and using AfterPay as the payment method can net you the following consoles;
Big W on eBay
- Neon Console – $343.20 – Link
- Grey Console – $343.20 – Link
- Mario Red and Blue Edition – $359.20 – Link
Gamesmen on eBay
- Switch with Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Digital Code – $387.16 – Link
- Monster Hunter Rise Edition – $467.96 – Link
- Mario Red and Blue Edition Console – $371.96 – Link
- Grey Console – $371.96 – Link
Even with postage (unless you have eBay Plus) these come out significantly cheap than anything else out right now.
