Bargain Alert: Nintendo eShop Credit 10% off at JB Hi-Fi this Boxing Day

The string of eShop credit sales continues this Boxing Day with JB Hi-Fi having 10% off the cards during its Boxing “Day” sale period.

From December 26th until the 29th you’ll be able to get 10% off Nintendo eShop credit. What time, there’s that Festive Offers sale on right now too – stack the savings!

We don’t have a photo of the catalogue just yet, but it’s in there.

All denominations of cards are up for grabs at the reduced rate;

$60 eShop card becomes $54

$30 eShop card becomes $27

$15 eShop card becomes $13.50

While $6 isn’t a lot, be sure to combo the discount on top of other games already on sale – or use your vouchers!