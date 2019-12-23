418
0

Bargain Alert: Nintendo eShop Credit 10% off at JB Hi-Fi this Boxing Day

by Daniel VuckovicDecember 23, 2019

The string of eShop credit sales continues this Boxing Day with JB Hi-Fi having 10% off the cards during its Boxing “Day” sale period.

From December 26th until the 29th you’ll be able to get 10% off Nintendo eShop credit. What time, there’s that Festive Offers sale on right now too – stack the savings!

We don’t have a photo of the catalogue just yet, but it’s in there.

All denominations of cards are up for grabs at the reduced rate;

  • $60 eShop card becomes $54
  • $30 eShop card becomes $27
  • $15 eShop card becomes $13.50

While $6 isn’t a lot, be sure to combo the discount on top of other games already on sale – or use your vouchers!

What's your reaction?
Awesome
0%
Oh wow!
100%
Great
0%
Fresh
0%
Hmm
0%
Disappointing!
0%
Grrrr
0%
Posted In
Bargains
Tags
Bargain Alert, Boxing Day
,
About The Author
Daniel Vuckovic
The Owner and Creator of this fair website. I also do news, reviews, programming, art and social media here. It is named after me after all. Please understand.

Leave a Response