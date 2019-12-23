Bargain Alert: Nintendo eShop Credit 10% off at JB Hi-Fi this Boxing Day
The string of eShop credit sales continues this Boxing Day with JB Hi-Fi having 10% off the cards during its Boxing “Day” sale period.
From December 26th until the 29th you’ll be able to get 10% off Nintendo eShop credit. What time, there’s that Festive Offers sale on right now too – stack the savings!
We don’t have a photo of the catalogue just yet, but it’s in there.
All denominations of cards are up for grabs at the reduced rate;
- $60 eShop card becomes $54
- $30 eShop card becomes $27
- $15 eShop card becomes $13.50
While $6 isn’t a lot, be sure to combo the discount on top of other games already on sale – or use your vouchers!
