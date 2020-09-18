Bargain Alert: LEGO Super Mario sets discounted across multiple stores
There’s a bunch of LEGO sales going on at the moment, and now Nintendo has some Mario LEGO – guess also what is on sale? Mario LEGO.
All the stores are fighting over the cheapest, and all matching each other (mostly) so pick where you can easily get it delivered or pick it up. Some of the best sets are 30% off which is really nice. Stock varies between stores.
Seen any others? Let us know in the comments.
Amazon.com.au
- LEGO Super Mario – Starter Course – $59 – Link
- Toad’s Treasure Hunt Expansion – $71 – Link
- Boomer Bill Barrage Expansion – $33– Link
- Mario’s House and Yoshi Expansion – $33 – Link
- Piranha Planet Power Slide Expansion – $33 – Link
- Whomp’s Lava Trouble Expansion – $20 – Link
- Desert Pokey Expansion – $20 – Link
- Builder Mario Power-Up Pack – $9 – Link
- Cat Mario Power-Up Pack – $9 – Link
- Fire Mario Power-Up Pack – $9 – Link
- Propeller Mario Power-Up Pack – $9 – Link
Big W
- LEGO Super Mario – Starter Course – $59– Link
- Toad’s Treasure Hunt Expansion – $79.20 – Link
- Bowser’s Castle Boss Battle Expansion – $119.20 – Link
- Boomer Bill Barrage Expansion – $33.60– Link
- Mario’s House and Yoshi Expansion – $39.00 – Link
- Piranha Planet Power Slide Expansion – $39.00 – Link
- Whomp’s Lava Trouble Expansion – $23.20 – Link
- Desert Pokey Expansion – $20 – Link
- Character Packs – $4 (random) – Link
Kmart
- LEGO Super Mario – Starter Course – $59 – Link
- Toad’s Treasure Hunt Expansion – $71 – Link
- Bowser’s Castle Boss Battle Expansion – $108 – Link
- Guarded Fortress Expansion – $55 – Link
- Mario’s House and Yoshi Expansion – $33 – Link
- Piranha Planet Power Slide Expansion – $33 – Link
- Whomp’s Lava Trouble Expansion – $20 – Link
- Desert Pokey Expansion – $20 – Link
- Builder Mario Power-Up Pack – $11 – Link
- Cat Mario Power-Up Pack – $11 – Link
- Fire Mario Power-Up Pack – $11 – Link
- Propeller Mario Power-Up Pack – $11 – Link
Target
- LEGO Super Mario – Starter Course – $63 – Link
- Toad’s Treasure Hunt Expansion – $71 – Link
- Bowser’s Castle Boss Battle Expansion – $108 – Link
- Guarded Fortress Expansion – $55 – Link
- Boomer Bill Barrage Expansion – $33 – Link
- Mario’s House and Yoshi Expansion – $33 – Link
- Piranha Plant Power Slide Expansion – $33 – Link
- Whomp’s Lava Trouble Expansion – $20 – Link
- Desert Pokey Expansion – $20 – Link
- Builder Mario Power-Up Pack – $9 – Link
- Fire Mario Power-Up Pack – $9 – Link
- Character Packs – $4.00 (random) – Link
