Bargain Alert: LEGO Super Mario sets discounted across multiple stores

There’s a bunch of LEGO sales going on at the moment, and now Nintendo has some Mario LEGO – guess also what is on sale? Mario LEGO.

All the stores are fighting over the cheapest, and all matching each other (mostly) so pick where you can easily get it delivered or pick it up. Some of the best sets are 30% off which is really nice. Stock varies between stores.

Seen any others? Let us know in the comments.

Amazon.com.au

LEGO Super Mario – Starter Course – $59 – Link

– Link Toad’s Treasure Hunt Expansion – $71 – Link

– Link Boomer Bill Barrage Expansion – $33 – Link

– Link Mario’s House and Yoshi Expansion – $33 – Link

– Link Piranha Planet Power Slide Expansion – $33 – Link

– Link Whomp’s Lava Trouble Expansion – $20 – Link

– Link Desert Pokey Expansion – $20 – Link

– Link Builder Mario Power-Up Pack – $9 – Link

– Link Cat Mario Power-Up Pack – $9 – Link

– Link Fire Mario Power-Up Pack – $9 – Link

– Link Propeller Mario Power-Up Pack – $9 – Link

Big W

LEGO Super Mario – Starter Course – $59 – Link

– Link Toad’s Treasure Hunt Expansion – $79.20 – Link

– Link Bowser’s Castle Boss Battle Expansion – $119.20 – Link

– Link Boomer Bill Barrage Expansion – $33.60 – Link

– Link Mario’s House and Yoshi Expansion – $39.00 – Link

– Link Piranha Planet Power Slide Expansion – $39.00 – Link

– Link Whomp’s Lava Trouble Expansion – $23.20 – Link

– Link Desert Pokey Expansion – $20 – Link

– Link Character Packs – $4 (random) – Link

Kmart

LEGO Super Mario – Starter Course – $59 – Link

– Link Toad’s Treasure Hunt Expansion – $71 – Link

– Link Bowser’s Castle Boss Battle Expansion – $108 – Link

– Link Guarded Fortress Expansion – $55 – Link

– Link Mario’s House and Yoshi Expansion – $33 – Link

– Link Piranha Planet Power Slide Expansion – $33 – Link

– Link Whomp’s Lava Trouble Expansion – $20 – Link

– Link Desert Pokey Expansion – $20 – Link

– Link Builder Mario Power-Up Pack – $11 – Link

– Link Cat Mario Power-Up Pack – $11 – Link

– Link Fire Mario Power-Up Pack – $11 – Link

– Link Propeller Mario Power-Up Pack – $11 – Link

Target