Bargain Alert: JB Hi-Fi’s After Hours brings some good deals on Switch games

by Daniel VuckovicJuly 20, 2021

If you’re reading this after 7am AEST on Wednesday, the prices below and the coupon are no longer valid.

JB Hi-Fi is holding a good old fashioned after-hours sale, with all prices and discounts expiring tomorrow morning, Wednesday 7 am AEST. Until then, they’ve got a range of games already discounted and a couple of online codes you could use to get something you’ve been waiting for on the cheap.

Here’s what we’ve found so far;

Using the ONLINE15 code;

  • The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD – $58.65Link
  • MONSTER HUNTER STORIES 2: Wings of Ruin – $58.65Link
  • Mario Golf: Super Rush – $58.65Link
  • Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 +2 – $58.65Link
  • Game Builder Garage – $41.65Link

Basically any $69 Switch game (which JB have most first party games at right now, are $58.65 with that code). The code does not apply to preorders. There’s also these…

  • Ring Fit Adventure – $101.15Link
  • Mario Kart Live Home Circuit – $99Link
  • The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild – $67.15Link
  • Need for Speed: Hot Pursuit Remastered – $33.15 Link
  • Tokyo Mirage Sessions #FE Encore – $33.15 Link
  • Immortals Fenyx Rising – $33.15 Link
  • Minecraft for Nintendo Switch – $33.15 Link
  • Burnout Paradise Remastered – $24.65Link

No code needed for these below;

  • Cadence of Hyrule – Crypt of the NecroDancer Featuring The Legend of Zelda – $30 Link
  • Paper Mario: The Origami King – $35Link
  • Bravely Default II – $39Link
    Sushi Striker: The Way of Sushido – $15 Link

The ONLINE15 code above can also be used on things that are not Nintendo Switch games, which is nice.

