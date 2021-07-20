Bargain Alert: JB Hi-Fi’s After Hours brings some good deals on Switch games
If you’re reading this after 7am AEST on Wednesday, the prices below and the coupon are no longer valid.
JB Hi-Fi is holding a good old fashioned after-hours sale, with all prices and discounts expiring tomorrow morning, Wednesday 7 am AEST. Until then, they’ve got a range of games already discounted and a couple of online codes you could use to get something you’ve been waiting for on the cheap.
Here’s what we’ve found so far;
Using the ONLINE15 code;
- The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD – $58.65 – Link
- MONSTER HUNTER STORIES 2: Wings of Ruin – $58.65 – Link
- Mario Golf: Super Rush – $58.65 – Link
- Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 +2 – $58.65 – Link
- Game Builder Garage – $41.65 – Link
Basically any $69 Switch game (which JB have most first party games at right now, are $58.65 with that code). The code does not apply to preorders. There’s also these…
- Ring Fit Adventure – $101.15 – Link
- Mario Kart Live Home Circuit – $99 – Link
- The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild – $67.15 – Link
- Need for Speed: Hot Pursuit Remastered – $33.15 – Link
- Tokyo Mirage Sessions #FE Encore – $33.15 – Link
- Immortals Fenyx Rising – $33.15 – Link
- Minecraft for Nintendo Switch – $33.15 – Link
- Burnout Paradise Remastered – $24.65 – Link
No code needed for these below;
- Cadence of Hyrule – Crypt of the NecroDancer Featuring The Legend of Zelda – $30 – Link
- Paper Mario: The Origami King – $35 – Link
- Bravely Default II – $39 – Link
Sushi Striker: The Way of Sushido – $15 – Link
The ONLINE15 code above can also be used on things that are not Nintendo Switch games, which is nice.