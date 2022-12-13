Bargain Alert: JB Hi-Fi has Pokémon Violet for just $35 and Pokemon Scarlet for $44 for some reason (Update: it’s gone)

Update: It looks like JB Hi-Fi have killed the link below. We don’t know if that’s because it was an error in the first place or because they sold out of allocated stock for this particular deal, but either way they’re gone.

The good news is that Amazon is matching at least one of these deals, with Pokémon Scarlet going for $49 and shipping from Australia — just double check the estimated arrival date if you’re planning on giving it as a gift.

Original story follows.

Whether or not these prices will be here in the morning is one thing, but at the time of writing JB Hi-Fi has both Pokémon Scarlet and Violet for both $49 and $39 respectively – for some reason?

What’s even better is that JB Hi-Fi have a “Wicked Wednesday” promotion on right now, so using the code 92WICKEDWED10 you can get a further 10% off those prices. That brings Scarlet down to just and $44.10 and Violet for $35.10. That makes Violet a massive 56% off the $79.95AU RRP.

If somehow they’ve changed the pricing by the time we wake up – sorry!