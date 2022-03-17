Bargain Alert: Get a Nintendo Switch OLED for 15% off on Afterpay Day

Afterpay Day is upon the world, and despite running over three days at least we can get some good deals out of it. Especially if you can get more than 15% off a Nintendo Switch OLED.

If you purchase a Nintendo Switch OLED, via Big W’s eBay store and use the code AFPYDY you can get a Switch OLED delivered for just $424.15 excluding postage.

Normally they go for $539 RRP, but Big W already had them for $499.

Nintendo Switch OLED Model (Neon) $424.15 ex. delivery – Link

ex. delivery – Link Nintendo Switch OLED Model (White) $424.15 ex. delivery – Link

ex. delivery – Link Nintendo Switch Animal Crossing: New Horizons Special Edition – $364.65 ex. delivery – Link

ex. delivery – Link Game & Watch: The Legend of Zelda – $62 ex. delivery – Link

It’s not just the OLED that is on sale but anything else on eBay that falls under the eligible items. The code AFPYDY actually only takes 15% off but Big W had the OLED cheaper already. You of course need Afterpay to get these prices, so if you haven’t signed up you might want to think about if you want to delve into that.

