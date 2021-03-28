Bargain Alert: eBay Plus Tuesday brings $39 Super Mario 3D All Stars, $49 Switch Pro Controller

This the final week that Super Mario 3D All Stars will be on sale, and eBay is using its “eBay Tuesdays” day of deals to send it off with a bang.

You’ll need to have eBay Plus to take advantage of this deal (like Amazon’s Prime Day), but if you do on Tuesday, you’ll have the chance to get Super Mario 3D All Stars for $39. They’ll also have the Pro Controller for just $49 as well.

At 10 am, and 4 pm AEDT on Tuesday, two drops of 400 will be released of Super Mario 3D All Stars and the Pro Controller. Because eBay is the way it is, we can’t link directly to these listings right now. Check our Twitter on the day for the direct link.

Super Mario 3D All-Stars and Nintendo Switch Pro Controller deal page

Amazon may match eBay at the same time, so check them out simultaneously just in case you miss out (or don’t have eBay Plus.



