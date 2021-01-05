Bargain Alert: EB is clearing out some Switch games for $10 or less
It’s the time of the year where EB Games hits delete on a bunch stock, and that means getting rid of games anywhere from $5 to $10.
We’ve poured through the list and found them all, but the stock is spotty. A lot of its is only left at regional centres – but you might get lucky! We’ve also not included anything that’s completely sold out (at the time of writing).
$9.95 Games
- Sayonara Wild Hearts
- Darksiders Genesis
- Sparklite
- Ion Fury
- Dead Cells
- Slay the Spire
- Contra: Rogue Corps
- Snack World: The Dungeon Crawl GOLD
- Darksiders II Deathinitive
- Saints Row IV: Reelected
- Guacamelee! One-Two Punch Collection, Ion Fury, Dungeon of the Endless
- Metro Redux
- Samurai Shodown
- Final Fantasy XII: The Zodiac Age
- Northgard
- Aragami
- MotoGP 19
- Darksiders Warmastered Edition
- WILL: A Wonderful World
- Planescape: Torment & Icewind Dale Enhanced Edition
- Another World x Flashback
- Child of Light Ultimate Edition & Valiant Hearts: The Great War Double Pack
- Phar Lap
- Warriors Orochi 4 Ultimate
- Dungeon of The Endless
- Street Outlaws: The List
$4.95 Games
- Killer Queen Black
- Black Future ’88
- Mahjong Deluxe 3
- Wargroove Deluxe Edition
- RICO
- Syberia Trilogy
- Bomber Crew: Complete Edition
- Street Power Football
- Super Epic
- SNK Heroines Tag Team Frenzy
- Yoku’s Island Express
- Ash of Gods: Redemption
- The Count Lucanor
- Riot: Civil Unrest
