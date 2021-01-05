2175
Bargain Alert: EB is clearing out some Switch games for $10 or less

by Daniel VuckovicJanuary 5, 2021

It’s the time of the year where EB Games hits delete on a bunch stock, and that means getting rid of games anywhere from $5 to $10.

We’ve poured through the list and found them all, but the stock is spotty. A lot of its is only left at regional centres – but you might get lucky! We’ve also not included anything that’s completely sold out (at the time of writing).

$9.95 Games

$4.95 Games

