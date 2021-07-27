3943
1

Bargain Alert: DX Collectables having Buy 1 Get 1 Free Sale on everything instore

by Daniel VuckovicJuly 27, 2021

Local online retailer DX Collectables are celebrating their first birthday and have quite the ripping sale. It’s a classic Buy 1 Get 1 Free sale and that includes preorders. DX Collectables has not only games but also figures and tabletop games as well.

That means if you add any two things to your cart, the cheapest one will be free. Here’s some of the crazy combinations we were able to come up with. These are just examples we thought were good fits.

Update 1: Since publishing this article a lot of the below games are sold out. They went quick!

Update 2: Some preorder items are back in stock now, but take note – not all of them are day one shipments. We don’t know when these second shipments will actually arrive and go out to customers, so be aware of that before adding it to your cart. You might have to wait a bit to claim your bargains.

There’s also amiibo, PS5 and Xbox games you could chuck in. You get the idea, add two things – get the cheapest one free.

