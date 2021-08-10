Bargain Alert: Cheap Switch OLED and Switch games with Kogan and Klarna

Kogan has teamed up with buy-now-pay-later provider Klarna for a new offer, and that offer means you can pick up some Switch stuff cheap.

The deal is that if you buy something from Kogan, using Klarna as the payment method, the final instalment (of four) is waived up to the value of $100.

So if you bought something more than $400, you’d get $100 off total, but if you bought something for $200, you’d get $50 off as that’s the last repayment. These deals mean you need to sign up for yet another different BNPL service, so be sure to read their terms and conditions.

Kogan also charges for preorders right away. Klarna will only take away the last repayment after the first three have passed.

Hardware

Nintendo Switch OLED Model $439 – Neon / White $134.75 + $134.75 + $134.75 + $34.75

Neon / White Nintendo Switch Pro Controller – $66.75

Game & Watch: The Legend of Zelda – $59.25

Nintendo Switch consoles – $339

Nintendo Switch Lite – $239.25

Software

Pokemon Brilliant Diamond – $51.75

Pokemon Shining Pearl – $51.75

Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl Dual Pack – $100.50

Metroid Dread – $51

Advance Wars 1+2 Reboot Camp – $51

New Pokemon Snap – $50.92

Skyward Sword HD – $50.25

Mario Golf: Super Rush – $50.25

Ring Fit Adventure – $81

Sale ends on 12th August 2021 at 23:59PM AEST

