Bargain Alert: Big W is clearing out big Switch games for $30
Big W has posted a clearance sale of a number of different Nintendo Switch games – all for $30 (or below). There’s some big names here, but stock is sporadic with some of the games being able to be delivered. Other games are in store stock only, and some postcodes the clearances don’t seem to apply (sorry Victoria).
You must put in your postcode to see the discounts and if they apply to your state. Here’s what we’ve found so far…
Delivery and Store Stock
- Xenoblade Chronicles: Definitive Edition – $30 – Link
- Cadence of Hyrule – Crypt of the NecroDancer Featuring The Legend of Zelda – $30 – Link
- Borderlands Legendary Collection – $30 – Link
- Amazon matching – Link
- BioShock: The Collection – $30 – Link
- The Outer Worlds – $30 – Link
- Amazon matching – Link
- Trollhunters: Defenders of Arcadia – $30 – Link
- Amazon matching – Link
Store Stock Only
Nah don’t trust if it doesn’t show as clearance on the website for your store. I just went down to my local, heaps of stock and picked up Fire Emblem for $30 despite it showing as $69 both on the store page and on the shelf.