Bargain Alert: Big W has a great deal on Tears of the Kingdom, Pikmin 4 and more

We’re not sure why, but at this price we’re not going to complain. Big W has some great deals going on a range of Nintendo Switch games.

Some games which are usually $69 are dropped a further $10 to just $59. However there are some like Tears of of the Kingdom which is usually at least $80 down to $59 as well. Amazon has also matched these, so buy from where is most suitable to you.

Keep in mind Black Friday is coming up, but you don’t often see these games for this price outside of launch window – or at all in the case of Tears of the Kingdom.

Big W Amazon The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom $59 $59 Pikmin 4 $59 $59 Bayonetta Origins: Cereza and the Lost Demon $59 $59 Fire Emblem Engage $59 $59 Bayonetta 3 $59 $59 Xenoblade Chronicles 3 $59 $59 Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes $59 $52.39 Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp $59 $59

There are other games here, but they are you more typical Big W prices anyway.