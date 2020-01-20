Bargain Alert: Amazon is offering $5 off preorders for some big upcoming games
Amazon has brought back it’s $5 off preorder promotion once again, while $5 may not seem a whole tonne this is usually combined with Amazon’s lowest price policy. They’re fairly good at automatically dropping the price on anything before release.
You will need to be a Prime member to get these prices
The following Switch games are included in the deal, the prices are inclusive of the $5 off but you’ll need to go to the checkout to see it.
- Animal Crossing: New Horizons – $63
- Pokémon Mystery Dungeon: Rescue Team DX – $63
- Gods and Monsters – $74
- Snack World The Dungeon Crawl Gold – $59
- Two Points Hospital – $55.99
- LEGO Star Wars The Skywalker Saga – $74
- Trials of Mana – $73
- Spongebob Battle for Bikini Bottom Rehydrated – $44
There are other non-Nintendo games such as Final Fantasy VII Remake, Cyberpunk, Resident Evil 3 and The Last of Us Part II also included.
As always be on the lookout for better deals, and make whatever deal you need to make with the powers that to get these on release day.
What's your reaction?
Awesome
0%
Oh wow!
0%
Great
0%
Fresh
0%
Hmm
0%
Disappointing!
0%
Grrrr
0%
You might also like
MORE
Comments
Leave a Response