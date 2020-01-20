Bargain Alert: Amazon is offering $5 off preorders for some big upcoming games

Amazon has brought back it’s $5 off preorder promotion once again, while $5 may not seem a whole tonne this is usually combined with Amazon’s lowest price policy. They’re fairly good at automatically dropping the price on anything before release.

You will need to be a Prime member to get these prices

The following Switch games are included in the deal, the prices are inclusive of the $5 off but you’ll need to go to the checkout to see it.

There are other non-Nintendo games such as Final Fantasy VII Remake, Cyberpunk, Resident Evil 3 and The Last of Us Part II also included.

As always be on the lookout for better deals, and make whatever deal you need to make with the powers that to get these on release day.