Bargain Alert: 15% off Nintendo Switch eShop cards coming to Coles next week

It’s been a while since eShop cards went on sale, and even longer since they were 15% off. The last time they were 15% off was all the way back in August 2018, so a hundred years ago.

All denominations of the cards will be on sale from the 25th of November until December 1st.

Here’s what 15% off will yield you from each card.

$60 eShop card becomes $51

$30 eShop card becomes $25.50

$15 eShop card becomes $12.75

This is the time to stock up as much as you can. The Switch can hold up to $300 worth of eShop credit and even half of that will last you a long time. Not only can you use these on new games, but also games on sale.

The best way to stretch this discount is to buy a Nintendo Switch Online Game Voucher for $134.95. To get that you’ll need to buy two $60 cards and a $15, but if you then add that up it’s $114.75 with the discounts. When you then split that over the two games you’ll pick it makes a standard $79.95 just $57.35 or a massive 28% off. So even if there’s nothing out now you want, buy the voucher – there will be at some point!

The Kid and Teens cards above as well feature a number of stores, most relevant to us would be JB Hi-Fi. So a massive 15% off at JB Hi-Fi which can be combined with other discounts as well. That’s good for MicroSD cards, TVs, cables, anything!