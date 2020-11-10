1756
1

Bargain Alert: 11% off at JB Hi-Fi for Singles Day

by Daniel VuckovicNovember 10, 2020

More and more Australian stores are getting on board with Singles Day. An unofficial Chinese holiday celebrating bachelors and people who are single in general. At least that’s what Wikipedia says.

To celebrate this, JB Hi-Fi has 11% off storewide. Now 11% isn’t that great, but because it’s off almost anything there are some things that are already cheaper thanks to JB’s pricing now further discounted.

You will need the coupon 92HNJT3Y24C52N – it’s valid from 8pm AEDT Tuesday 10th November until 11:59pm AEDT 11th November 2020

Sadly this 11% does not apply to game consoles, Xbox accessories, Apple Products, Dyson – you know the fancy stuff. It’s also only for things that are out already – no preorders.

We’ve gone through the site and found some deals – but there still could be more out there and of course non-Nintendo ones as well.

N.B: Black Friday isn’t too far away.

  • Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit – Was $149, now $132.61Link
  • Animal Crossing: New Horizons – Was $69, now $61.41Link
  • Super Mario 3D All-Stars – Was $69, now $61.41Link
    • Basically most of Nintendo’s first-party stuff is the above pricing.
  • Nintendo Switch Dock Set – Was $129, now $114.81 Link
  • 51 Worldwide Games – Was $59, now $52.21Link
  • NBA 2K21 – Was $59, now $52.21Link
  • Cadence of Hyrule – Crypt of the NecroDancer Featuring The Legend of Zelda – Was $59, now $52.21Link
  • Untitled Goose Game – Was $59, now $52.21Link
  • Oddworld: New ‘n’ Tasty – Was $49, now $43.61Link
  • Two Point Hospital – Was $49, now $43.61Link

1 Comments
  • nin2000
    November 10, 2020 at 5:57 pm

    I know this has nothing to do with Remembrance Day, but I find it tasteless of Australian shops to celebrate ‘singles’ day the same day as Remembrance Day. Surely they could move it to January (11/1) or even the first of November (1/11), or maybe the first of Jan.

