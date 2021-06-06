Bargain Alert: 10% off TCN Gift Cards at Coles, which include JB Hi-Fi, The Good Guys + more

This weeks upcoming Coles catalogue features a range of gift cards for 10% off, not unusual but these gift cards are credit for other stores – including JB Hi-Fi, The Good Guys and Booktopia (full list here).

Combine this with the sales stores are already running that means you can pick up some even cheaper Nintendo gear – consoles and games.

All prices are below are inclusive of the 10% off the gift card gives you. The cards go on sale on Wednesday (9th), and the sale prices below end on the same day.

The credit on these cards lasts three year, so you could put them toward a 4K TV because you never know when something might come along that needs one. You could also wait for other games to go on sale then use them later.

JB Hi-Fi

Nintendo Switch console – $359 – Link

– Link Animal Crossing: New Horizons, Monster Hunter Rise, New Pokémon Snap, Super Mario 3D World + Bowsers Fury and many more – $57.60 – Link

– Link Nintendo eShop credit $60 eShop card becomes $54 $30 eShop card becomes $27 $15 eShop card becomes $13.50

Nintendo Switch Pro Controller – $80.10 – Link

Xbox Series S – $404.10 – Link

– Link Dual Sense PS5 Controller – $80.10 – Link

The Good Guys

Nintendo Switch console – $359 – Link

– Link Nintendo Switch Lite (grey) – $264.40 – Link

Booktopia

Ask Iwata book (hardcover) – $24.55 – Link

Bonus: Xbox

Yeah we can’t not point out that Xbox credit and subscriptions are included on the Him and Teen cards. ✌️