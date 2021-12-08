Bargain Alert: 10% off Nintendo eShop credit now at Target until December 15th
Did you miss out on the eShop credit discounts over the Black Friday period? Well, Target has your back with 10% off Nintendo Switch eShop credit on sale today until December 15th.
While there usually is some on Boxing Day, if you don’t want to risk it – stock up now.
While 10% might not be as grand as the 15% we used to get, you can help stretch your discount even further by nabbing a Nintendo Switch Online Game Voucher for $134.95. It’ll bring a standard Switch release down to just over $60.
All denominations of cards are up for grabs at the reduced rate;
- $60 eShop card becomes $54
- $30 eShop card becomes $27
- $15 eShop card becomes $13.50
