Bargain Alert: 10% off Nintendo eShop credit at Target from November 3rd

Well we knew the 15% off discounts wouldn’t be every time, so we’re back to the regular discount. Target will have Nintendo eShop cards from November 3rd to the 9th for 10% off.

It’s great timing to with another promotion starting by Nintendo running through to January next year. Starting November 1st, Expansion Pack members can early double My Nintendo Gold Points on purchases of eligible games and DLC in the Nintendo eShop. 10% of whatever you buy can be used toward your next purchase (of anything).

So purchase credit at 10% off, then get 10% off whatever you buy rolling forward!

All denominations of cards are up for grabs at the reduced rate;