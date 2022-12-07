Bargain Alert: 10% off Nintendo eShop credit at Target from December 8th

The Nintendo eShop credit discount train keeps on chugging, this time again at Target and this time only stopping at the 10% off station. The cards will be on sale from December 8th to the 14th.

The double gold coin promotion promotion is still running through to January next year. Expansion Pack members can early double My Nintendo Gold Points on purchases of eligible games and DLC in the Nintendo eShop. 10% of whatever you buy can be used toward your next purchase (of anything).

So purchase credit at 10% off, then get 10% off whatever you buy rolling forward!

All denominations of cards are up for grabs at the reduced rate;