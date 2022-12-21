Bargain Alert: 10% off Nintendo eShop credit at JB Hi-Fi from Boxing Day

You know the drill by now, there’s 10% off Nintendo eShop cards at JB Hi-Fi from December 26th – you know Boxing Day that thing.

We can say this with confidence, this will be the last chance of the year to get some – we’ve had a few this year even the fabled 15% off.

The double gold coin promotion promotion is still running through to January next year. Expansion Pack members can early double My Nintendo Gold Points on purchases of eligible games and DLC in the Nintendo eShop. 10% of whatever you buy can be used toward your next purchase (of anything).

So purchase credit at 10% off, then get 10% off whatever you buy rolling forward!

All denominations of cards are up for grabs at the reduced rate;