Bargain Alert: 10% off Nintendo eShop credit at EB Games from November 16th

‘Tis the season, the season for discounts on eShop credit of course. Now it’s EB Game’s turn. From November 16th until the 22nd, EB Games will have 10% off eShop credit – you know the drill.

So how best to spread that around?

The double gold coin promotion is still running. From now until 31st January 2023, Expansion Pack members can early double My Nintendo Gold Points on purchases of eligible games and DLC in the Nintendo eShop. 10% off whatever you buy can be used toward your next purchase (of anything).

There’s of course the long running voucher system which is always a good return. We’re approaching Black Friday and Cyber Monday as well so there will likely be a eShop sale on top of all this as well.

All denominations of cards are up for grabs at the reduced rate;