Bargain Alert: 10% off Nintendo eShop cards this Boxing Day at JB Hi-Fi

Missed out on the other four stores selling discounted eShop cards in the last month? Fear not, JB Hi-Fi have done it again…. sorry.

From Boxing Day, December 26th until the 30th they will have the standard 10% off eShop cards. You can help stretch your discount even further by nabbing a Nintendo Switch Online Game Voucher for $134.95. It’ll bring a standard Switch release down to just over $60. Currently the “Festive Offers” sale is on now on the eShop as well and that runs until the 30th for most games as well.

All denominations of cards are up for grabs at the reduced rate;