Bargain Alert: 10% off Nintendo eShop cards coming to Woolies from November 24th

It’s been five months since we’ve had any discounts on Nintendo eShop, but we’re nearing the black Friday slash holiday season so we’ve been blessed with some discounts.

From Wednesday, November 24th until the 30th, you can get the 10% off eShop cards at Woolworths. (There’s also Xbox and PlayStation as well)

While 10% might not be as grand as the 15% we used to get, you can help stretch your discount even further by nabbing a Nintendo Switch Online Game Voucher for $134.95. It’ll bring a standard Switch release down to just over $60.

The cyber deals sale is also now on, time to double dip and get those savings.

All denominations of cards are up for grabs at the reduced rate;