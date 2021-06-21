Bargain Alert: 10% off Nintendo eShop cards at Target from June 24th + more deals

Not to be outdone by Big W, this week Target will also join the eShop card sale fan club with 10% off eShop cards later this week.

From Thursday, June 24th until June 31st, you can get the 10% off cards at Target. Now is a good time to load up on credit or spend some of it during the massive eShop sale currently on.

It’s also time to flex your discount with the Switch Game Vouchers. Metroid Dread, WarioWare: Get It Together!, Advance Wars 1+1: Re-boot Camp, Mario Party Super Stars were just added, and Mario Golf: Super Rush is out this week as well. It makes all of those games (except WarioWare, which is cheaper) about $66!

All denominations of cards are up for grabs at the reduced rate;

$60 eShop card becomes $54

$30 eShop card becomes $27

$15 eShop card becomes $13.50

It’s not just eShop cards, Target has let us know about some other discounts heading their way. We’ve got a collection of them below, they all start on June 24th as well. These deals below end on July 14th.

Nintendo Switch Console – $379 – Link

– Link Nintendo Switch Lite – $289 – Link

– Link Nintendo Switch Pro Controller – $79 – Link

– Link Joy-Con Pairs (all colours) – $99 – Link