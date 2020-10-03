Banjo & Kazooie, Terry and Byleth getting amiibo in 2021

Revealed during the Mr Sakurai Presents “Steve & Alex” presentation early this morning are three new amiibo due out next year.

From the first Fighters Pass, Banjo & Kazooie, Terry and Byleth will all be getting amiibo sometime next year. Sakurai also spoke about the possibility of a Steve amiibo now that he’ll be in the game. “If it’s going to be produced, I bet it’ll be easier compared to the other fighters.” So no confirmation, but everyone from the first Fighters Pass got one – so why not the second?

We’ll let you know sometime next year when the final release date will be.