Bananza! 10% off Nintendo eShop credit at JB Hi-Fi right now 

Advertisement

Just in time for the release of Donkey Kong Bananza — or the recently announced end of the Nintendo Switch Game Voucher program — JB Hi-Fi is offering 10% off eShop credit for almost the rest of the month.

Starting today, July 10th, and running until the 23rd, JB Hi-Fi is offering 10% off eShop credit in stores only.

You know the drill;

$60 eShop card becomes $54

$30 eShop card becomes $27

$15 eShop card becomes $13.50

That also means the digital version of Donkey Kong Bananza would drop from $109.95 to $98.95. You’d need to buy $120 worth of eShop credit (either two $60 cards, or a $100 and a $15), so you’d have a bit left over as well. That’s basically just less than a dollar more than a physical card.