Balloon Kid and Yoshi added to the Game Boy Nintendo Classics lineup

That's Mario and Yoshi for us PAL folks.

by Daniel VuckovicFebruary 4, 2026

There are two new Game Boy games to play for Nintendo Switch Online subscribers today. The duo of Balloon Kid and Yoshi have been added to the Nintendo Classics library.

Both Balloon Kid and Yoshi — which was known as Mario & Yoshi here — originally released between 1990 and 1992, depending on where you were in the world. Aren’t you glad we have worldwide releases now?

Both games are available now you’ll just need to update your Game Boy app to get them.

