Baldur’s Gate: Dark Alliance dropping on the Switch eShop today
With almost no notice, the classic action RPG Baldur’s Gate: Dark Alliance has been released arriving on the eShop today. The game is also being released on all the other consoles, mobile and PC as well eventually.
The game is set to arrive May 7th, which if you’ll notice is today. Because of the short notice between announcement and release it’ll probably follow the UK release time and be up sometime later tonight.
This Baldur’s Gate: Dark Alliance release features local co-op support just like the original. No need to hunch around a console anymore. The US pricing is set at $29USD, so expect a little bit more than that locally.
This revival of the original Baldur’s Gate: Dark Alliance puts the ‘action’ back into the action-RPG genre, plunging players into the heart of Faerûn. As well as looting and leveling, players must actively defend against and dodge attacks, evade deadly traps and fight hordes of monsters ranging from swarming kobolds to the iconic and all-consuming Gelatinous Cube.
Featuring three customizable heroes, this epic adventure spans dozens of locations across three massive acts, through the dungeons beneath the city of Baldur’s Gate, to the peak of Burning Eye mountain, deep into the Underdark and beyond.