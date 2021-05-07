Baldur’s Gate: Dark Alliance dropping on the Switch eShop today

With almost no notice, the classic action RPG Baldur’s Gate: Dark Alliance has been released arriving on the eShop today. The game is also being released on all the other consoles, mobile and PC as well eventually.

The game is set to arrive May 7th, which if you’ll notice is today. Because of the short notice between announcement and release it’ll probably follow the UK release time and be up sometime later tonight.

This Baldur’s Gate: Dark Alliance release features local co-op support just like the original. No need to hunch around a console anymore. The US pricing is set at $29USD, so expect a little bit more than that locally.