Balatro comes to Switch 2 with mouse controls - Vooks

Every week we seem to get a surprise Switch 2 version of a game. This week it’s everyone’s favourite, Balatro. The game appeared on the eShop overnight.

If you already have the Nintendo Switch version of the game, the Switch 2 version will appear as a free download with a 100% discount. If you haven’t already dipped in, it’s currently 20% off until March 3rd. This does, however, mean save files won’t carry over. It also means that if you own a physical version, there’s no way to get the upgrade without paying again.

While there’s been no official press release for the game, it now features mouse controls and runs at 60 FPS according to early reports. Somehow, the file size is smaller than the Nintendo Switch version as well.