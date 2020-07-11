Bakugan: Champions of Vestroia is coming to Switch this November

Teased only yesterday by Nintendo themselves, the mysterious WayForward title has been revealed to be Bakugan: Champions of Vestroia, an all new title that will have you building up a team of Bakugan and battling to become the champion.

The game features a fully navigable 3D world divided into different districts each with dedicated battle arenas. Players can interact with other characters, go on quests, and explore with their Bakugan friends. They can also test their brawling skills online in head-to-head multiplayer against friends or players around the worlds.

“Bakugan: Champions of Vestroia brings together the most popular aspects of the TV series and toys in an authentic and inspiring new game,” said Voldi Way, President & CEO, WayForward. “We designed it specifically for Nintendo Switch with unique battle gameplay and strategic options to build and battle a Bakugan team.”









Nintendo also had the game included in their treehouse live segment, so you can enjoy about 20 minutes of gameplay below and if you are slightly interested in it, check it out.