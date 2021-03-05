21
Azure Striker Gunvolt 3 to launch in 2022

by Daniel VuckovicMarch 6, 2021

Developer Inti Creates has announced Azure Striker Gunvolt 3 for the Nintendo Switch. The game is due to launch in 2022.

Inti Creates is throwing even more talent behind the series with Bloodstained: Curse of the Moon series director Hiroki Miyazawa joining the team.

You can check out how the game is shaping up with a development update below.

