1167
0

Australian Xenoblade Chronicles 3 Collector’s Edition preorders to open tomorrow

by Daniel VuckovicJune 8, 2022

We know you’ve been waiting for this one. The Collector’s Edition of Xenoblade Chronicles 3 will be available to preorder from the Australian My Nintendo Store tomorrow at 12pm (midday) AEST.

This will not be sold at any other store and is exclusive to the My Nintendo Store here in Australia. No, not even at EB Games.

The Collector’s Edition includes package artwork from Masatsugu Saito, a full-colour, hardcover concept art book with over 250 pages and a steel case for the game card. However, most of these goodies won’t be in your hands on release date. Those purchasing the Collector’s Edition will have the game itself ship on its release date, the 29th of July, while the art book, steel case, and covering box won’t ship until at least Spring 2022.

Xenoblade Chronicles 3 will be released on 29th July 2022. We’ll have a bargain guide for the standard version shortly.

What's your reaction?
Awesome
40%
Oh wow!
20%
Great
0%
Fresh
20%
Hmm
0%
Disappointing!
0%
Grrrr
20%
Posted In
Switch
Tags
Xenoblade Chronicles 3
About The Author
Daniel Vuckovic
The Owner and Creator of this fair website. I also do news, reviews, programming, art and social media here. It is named after me after all. Please understand.

You must log in to post a comment