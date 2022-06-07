Australian Xenoblade Chronicles 3 Collector’s Edition preorders to open tomorrow

We know you’ve been waiting for this one. The Collector’s Edition of Xenoblade Chronicles 3 will be available to preorder from the Australian My Nintendo Store tomorrow at 12pm (midday) AEST.

This will not be sold at any other store and is exclusive to the My Nintendo Store here in Australia. No, not even at EB Games.

Pre-purchase for the #XenobladeChronicles3 Collector's Edition, launching exclusively on My Nintendo Store, will begin tomorrow 12pm AEST. The Collector's Edition will be limited to 1 per customer.



Be sure to keep an eye out for an update once pre-purchase officially opens! pic.twitter.com/yR74LLSJbM — Nintendo AU NZ (@NintendoAUNZ) June 7, 2022

The Collector’s Edition includes package artwork from Masatsugu Saito, a full-colour, hardcover concept art book with over 250 pages and a steel case for the game card. However, most of these goodies won’t be in your hands on release date. Those purchasing the Collector’s Edition will have the game itself ship on its release date, the 29th of July, while the art book, steel case, and covering box won’t ship until at least Spring 2022.

If you pre-purchase the #XenobladeChronicles3 Collector’s Edition, you will receive the game software from 29/07. The additional contents of the Collector’s Edition will be delivered separately at a later date with free delivery (ETA Spring 2022). — Nintendo AU NZ (@NintendoAUNZ) June 7, 2022

Xenoblade Chronicles 3 will be released on 29th July 2022. We’ll have a bargain guide for the standard version shortly.