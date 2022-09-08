352
Australian Xenoblade Chronicles 3 Collectors Edition contents shipping out this month

by Daniel VuckovicSeptember 8, 2022

Nintendo Australia has confirmed that the contents of the Xenoblade Chronicles 3 Collectors Edition will be shipped out by the end of the month. The Collectors Edition was split into two shipments, with the game shipping on its release date in July, but the contents of the Collector’s Edition were promised later in “Spring 2022”.

Check your emails if you ordered the collectors edition. If you’ve changed your details since then, you’ll need to contact Nintendo to update them.

