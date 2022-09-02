Australian My Nintendo Stores gets some Kirby goods, including 30th Anniversary nanoblock
Kirby Kirby everywhere, Kirby now on the My Nintendo Store over there. Nintendo Australia has added a few new Kirby goods to both buy and one to redeem.
The highlight is the 30th Anniversary Kirby nanoblock, but there’s also a 6-pack set of nanoblock mininano and then some blind bag ones if you just want to try your luck.
For 90 Platinum Coins there’s also a Kirby sticker available (as above), it’s made out of vinyl so should last a while but is only 7cm by 6cm. Give me a sticker that blocks out the sun!
