Australian My Nintendo Stores gets some Kirby goods, including 30th Anniversary nanoblock

Kirby Kirby everywhere, Kirby now on the My Nintendo Store over there. Nintendo Australia has added a few new Kirby goods to both buy and one to redeem.

The highlight is the 30th Anniversary Kirby nanoblock, but there’s also a 6-pack set of nanoblock mininano and then some blind bag ones if you just want to try your luck.

For 90 Platinum Coins there’s also a Kirby sticker available (as above), it’s made out of vinyl so should last a while but is only 7cm by 6cm. Give me a sticker that blocks out the sun!