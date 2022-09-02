829
Australian My Nintendo Stores gets some Kirby goods, including 30th Anniversary nanoblock

by Daniel VuckovicSeptember 2, 2022

Kirby Kirby everywhere, Kirby now on the My Nintendo Store over there. Nintendo Australia has added a few new Kirby goods to both buy and one to redeem.

The highlight is the 30th Anniversary Kirby nanoblock, but there’s also a 6-pack set of nanoblock mininano and then some blind bag ones if you just want to try your luck.

For 90 Platinum Coins there’s also a Kirby sticker available (as above), it’s made out of vinyl so should last a while but is only 7cm by 6cm. Give me a sticker that blocks out the sun!

